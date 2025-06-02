ETV Bharat / bharat

15,000 New Medical Seats Annually, Facial Recognition Attendance For Faculty: NMC Chairman Dr Gangadhar

A new policy will allow government medical colleges to offer postgraduate courses even without undergraduate batches, which could soon be extended to private institutions too.

Published : June 2, 2025 at 1:31 PM IST

Hyderabad: To make medical education more accessible and transparent, the National Medical Commission (NMC) has been implementing major reforms, said NMC Chairman Dr B N Gangadhar in an exclusive interview with Eenadu-ETV Bharat. Dr Gangadhar, who visited Osmania Medical College, discussed the Commission’s efforts to expand capacity, introduce new courses, and enhance accountability in medical colleges.

Stating that at least 15,000 medical seats are being added each year across India, he said that earlier, a college needed 300 hospital beds to be eligible for establishment but now, they can begin with 220 beds and offer 50 MBBS seats provided they adhere strictly to quality norms.

New Courses Based on Demand:

Considering the evolving healthcare needs, colleges have proposed 60 new courses this year. "Expert committees are reviewing these proposals, and necessary courses will be introduced from next year," Dr Gangadhar said. A new policy will allow government medical colleges to offer postgraduate (PG) courses even without undergraduate (UG) batches, a move that could soon be extended to private institutions.

Facial Recognition Attendance:

Referring to concerns about faculty shortages and absenteeism, Dr Gangadhar confirmed the rollout of a facial recognition attendance system linked with Aadhaar. “Faculty must have 75% attendance on working days. This will bring greater accountability and transparency,” he said.

Quality over Quantity:

Permissions for new colleges have been eased, and the NMC is insisting on improving facilities over time. “Even if a college starts with 40% of the infrastructure, it must be fully equipped by the time the first batch graduates in five years,” Dr Gangadhar emphasized.

Post-Doctoral and Super-Specialty Courses:

The Commission is encouraging institutions to offer Post-Doctoral Certificate Courses and Fellowships. Special emphasis is being placed on superspecialty training in areas such as cancer, diabetes, and cardiovascular diseases to tackle the rise in non-communicable diseases.

Medical College Rankings:

The NMC has been working on a national ranking system for PG medical colleges, aiming to publish top 10 and top 20 lists. A dedicated website is under development for this purpose.

NEET PG In Single Shift Still a Challenge:

On the Supreme Court's directive to conduct NEET PG in a single shift, Dr Gangadhar admitted the logistical challenges involved, considering the large number of candidates. “We will take a decision on this soon,” he assured, adding that the NMC remains committed to ensuring both expansion and excellence in India’s medical education landscape.

