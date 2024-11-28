ETV Bharat / bharat

Who Will Be Next Maharashtra CM: Devendra Fadnavis, Eknath Shinde To Meet Amit Shah In Delhi Today

Mumbai: With decks almost cleared for a BJP Chief Minister in Maharashtra, caretaker CM Eknath Shinde and his deputy Devendra Fadnavis are set to reach New Delhi today where they will meet Home Minister Amit Shah and take a final call on the official announcement, sources said.

This comes a day after Shinde said he had spoken to PM Narendra Modi and Amit Shah, announcing that he will abide by whatever decision they take on naming his successor. Amid this, reports say that BJP National General Secretary Vinod Tawde had a detailed meeting with Shah Wednesday night wherein the leaders discussed the nitty gritty of the government formation in the western state.

Sources said both Shinde and Fadnavis are going to reach Delhi by 4 pm today and will meet Shah at 6 pm. In addition to clearing the air on who will be the next Chief Minister of Maharashtra, the Mahayuti leaders and Amit Shah will also deliberate on the distribution of Cabinet berths between BJP, Shiv Sena, and NCP, the three key constituents of the Mahayuti alliance.

Amid the suspense, posters terming Devendra Fadnavis as the "permanent chief minister" were put up in front of 'Sagar', his official residence. On November 26, Shinde tendered his resignation as CM to Governor C P Radhakrishnan who requested Shinde to continue as caretaker chief minister until the new government was formed.

Swearing-in either on Saturday or Sunday

On Wednesday, Deputy CM Ajit Pawar told reporters that the new Maharashtra CM is likely to be sworn in either on November 30 or December 1. He also confirmed that there will be two deputy chief ministers in the new government. Meanwhile, Shinde, during his press conference on Wednesday, trashed reports that he was disappointed for not getting a second term as CM despite the ruling Mahayuti alliance winning a thumping victory under his leadership.

Proud of my father: Shinde's son