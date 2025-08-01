New Lines Near Chicken's Neck To Strengthen Corridor, Union Cabinet Clears Key Rail Project

Siliguri: The Railway Ministry has got the nod for construction of the third and fourth railway lines between Aluabari Road and New Jalpaiguri, marking a significant milestone in enhancing rail connectivity in Northeastern region of India.

This is among four railway projects approved by the Union Cabinet on Thursday, the Northeast Frontier Railway zone officials said.

Experts believe the decision will bring a radical change in the rail connectivity and services of Northeastern India. The primary reason being the route's strategic importance as it's near the so-called 'Chicken's Neck', the narrow strip connecting northeastern states to rest of India and flanked by Nepal, Bhutan and Bangladesh.

Around Rs 1786 crore has been allocated for the 57-km project under the Northeast Frontier Railway. Railway sources said the project is aimed at addressing the growing demand for transportation infrastructure in the region. Introducing additional tracks will reduce traffic congestion following which, passenger and freight trains will be able to ply faster. Also, the journey time will be reduced and the overall services will be improved. Besides, transportation of goods like tea, wood and agricultural products will also be easier than before and it will further boost the local and regional economy.

Earlier, Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw had announced the construction of the third and fourth railway lines between Aluabari Road and New Jalpaiguri saying, this route is very important for connecting North East India with the rest of the country. Once these two lines are completed, Aluabari Road and its surrounding areas will become more easily accessible, he had said.

The Railway Minister had also said that the route has a special significance from the country's defence point of view. If these two new lines are built, various goods and special needs personnel in the paramilitary forces can be transported to different places.

According to the Railway Ministry, this project is part of the Delhi-Guwahati High Density Network route and will carry strategic importance as it is located in an area adjacent to international borders like Bhutan, Bangladesh and Nepal. The track will pass through Kishanganj in Bihar as well as Jalpaiguri, Darjeeling and Uttar Dinajpur districts of West Bengal.

Along with the tracks, seven stations, 99 bridges, three road over bridges and eight road under bridges will be constructed. The project will help in saving Rs 2.14 crore litres of diesel every year, which is important from both environmental and financial aspects.

Kapinjal Kishore Sharma, Chief Public Relations Officer, Northeast Frontier Railway, said, "Overall, it can be understood that the Aluvabari Road-New Jalpaiguri 3rd and 4th railway line project is not just a railway infrastructure development but will become an influential means for improving the overall economic development of North East India, starting from regional integration to improvement in quality of life. By increasing the speed and efficiency of transportation between Bihar, West Bengal and North East India, the project will help reduce traffic congestion in an important corridor. Northeast Frontier Railway is committed to the development and connectivity of the concerned region through the successful implementation of this project."