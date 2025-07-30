ETV Bharat / bharat

New Life, New Hopes Away From Naxalism and Wild Animals: Relocated Palamu Villagers Breathe Free

Palamu: It has been a difficult task to move an entire village from the core of a Naxal infested forest land of Palamu Tiger Reserve (PTR) and relocate the population in a new village called Polpol.

But the impossible seemed to have been achieved to a great extent as 22 families of Jaigir village relocated completely to Polpol model village. Another village of Kuzrum has been following in the footsteps, having moved half of its population to a new settlement that offers better facilities and opportunities.

Jaigir and Kuzrum villages were located in the highly Naxal infested Garu block of Latehar district that formed the Budha Pahad corridor of Palamu Tiger Reserve where armed Maoists and wild animals moved more freely and dangers lurked at every turn in the treacherous terrain.

But the people of these two villages stood firm in a show of unity in the face of threats from Naxalites and decided to accept the challenge as they moved towards a safe and better future not only for them but more so for their children.

Amrit, a child from Jaigir, shared his experience and said, "Earlier we had to walk several kilometres to the school to study. There was the fear of bears and other wild animals in the forest. Now we are breathing free with no fear of wild animals. In our new village of Polpol our studies are going on very well.”

As the population of the two villages move from the core area of Palamu Tiger Reserve (PTR) and settle in Polpol, where the government has announced to set up a model village, they embrace new hopes.

The villages of Jaigir and Kuzrum did not have basic facilities like electricity, water, roads, and schools. Children had to walk several kilometres through dense forests to reach their schools.

But with smart classes, better schools and basic facilities, the future of these children is now shining in a new light.

The government of Jharkhand has set a target of making Polpol a model village, in which special attention is being given to education and health along with basic facilities.

The government and Palamu Tiger Reserve authorities have planned new facilities for the children of the relocated villages, the most important being the introduction of smart classes, through which children are now studying through digital technology. Earlier, education was available only up to the fifth grade in these villages, and for further education, a student had to trek several kilometres to reach a school. During this time, the danger of wild animals and threats from Naxalites were big obstacles in their way.

An Anganwadi worker from Jaigir said, "Earlier, children had to go out for studies after fifth grade. With the introduction of smart classes in the new model village children are now getting digital education that will give a new direction to their future."