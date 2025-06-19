New Life For Gharials On The Banks Of Chambal As Eggs Hatch In Large Numbers

Dholpur: The banks of the Chambal River, which runs along the Rajasthan-Madhya Pradesh border, have come alive with the chirping of baby gharials as their eggs, once nestled in the sand, begin to hatch.

The artificial breeding of the endangered creatures is being carried out at the Deori Gharial Breeding Centre in Morena district, with the National Chambal Gharial Sanctuary overseeing the safety of eggs.

Deepak Kumar Meena, ranger of the sanctuary, said that around 1,500 baby gharials have hatched so far, which has brought new life and energy back to the Chambal Ghats. “This was possible as we laid thousands of eggs across sites like Shankarpura, Andwapuraini, Harigir Baba, and Basai Dang in Dholpur. Now, these eggs turn into herds of gharial babies, which are visible along the riverbanks,” he said.

Another delightful sight, which has thrilled sanctuary officials, is the female gharials actively caring for the young ones while security personnel protect and monitor their well-being. “Each year, approximately 200 eggs are collected from Chambal’s nesting sites between May 15 and 19 and brought to the artificial hatchery. Here, a temperature of 30-35°C is maintained in a special chamber. This year, 195 eggs hatched successfully, while 5 eggs were spoiled,” said Jyoti Dandotia, in charge of the Deori Gharial Breeding Centre.

“Once hatched, the baby gharials undergo a 15-day quarantine to protect them from infections, during which they receive a chemical bath. Remarkably, they do not need to be fed during this period, as they live off the nutrients from the yolk. Once they reach 1.2 metres in length, the babies are released into the river. Until then, they remain at the centre,” she explained.

Despite the controlled and protected hatching, experts raised concerns, saying that the life of a gharial is full of danger. “Only 1-2% of baby gharials survive in natural conditions due to risks like the fast flow of the river, sudden rises in water levels during the rainy season, and predators such as eagles, crows, and crocodiles,” they said.

The Chambal River’s ongoing conservation efforts, including its designation as the National Chambal Gharial Sanctuary in 1978, have played a crucial role in preserving its biodiversity.

Currently, the river is home to nearly 1,000 crocodiles, 95 dolphins, and hundreds of turtles, alongside the gharial population. “The population of gharials has grown significantly since the 46 gharials recorded in the 1975-77 international survey,” experts said, citing the estimates.