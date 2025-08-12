New Income Tax Bill Expands Search, Seizure Powers To Virtual Digital Space

By Saurabh Shukla

New Delhi: The Income Tax Bill, 2025, has for the first time clearly defined 'virtual digital space' and granted tax authorities the power to search and access it during investigations.

This means officials can legally examine email servers, social media accounts, cloud storage, online banking or trading accounts and other digital platforms, even bypassing access codes if required. Experts believe that the move, endorsed by the Parliamentary Select Committee, aims to tackle the growing trend of tax evasion through digital channels, with officials authorised to take the help of forensic experts during such operations.

New Income Tax Bill has described 'virtual digital space' as an environment, area or realm, that is constructed and experienced through computer technology and not the physical, tangible world which encompasses any digital realm that allows users to interact, communicate and perform activities using computer systems, computer networks, computer resources, communication devices, cyberspace, internet, worldwide web and emerging technologies, using data and information in the electronic form for creation or storage or exchange.

The domain of the 'virtual digital space' includes:

Email servers

Social media accounts

Online investment accounts, trading accounts, banking accounts

Any website used for storing details of ownership of any asset

Remote server or cloud servers

Digital application platforms

Any other space of similar nature

The Bill also talked about computer system, meaning computers, computer networks, computer resources, communication devices, digital or electronic data storage devices, used on stand-alone mode or part of a computer system, linked through a network, or utilised through intermediaries for information creation or processing or storage or exchange and includes the remote server or cloud server or virtual digital space.

The Act gives income tax authorities the power to enter and search buildings and even break open locks if needed, when a person who has been issued summons fails to produce certain documents or books of account. It also allows officials to inspect electronic records.

The new Bill goes a step further. Authorities will now also be able to access virtual digital spaces during search and seizure operations. This access can be gained even if it requires bypassing an access code.

Chartered accountant Yogendra Kapoor said Parliamentary Select Committee appointed to review the Income Tax Bill 2025 proposed by the government, has retained the provisions, empowering tax officials to access forcibly if necessary, the social media , cloud storage and private emails of people they are conducting search and seizures through data technology and take assistance of forensic experts.

It's a step in the right direction in terms of detection and enforcement of law as the new modus operandi of committing tax evasion gets digitised, he added.