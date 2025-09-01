ETV Bharat / bharat

New Immigration & Foreigners Act Comes Into Effect; Severe Punishment For Forging Passport, Visa

According to the law, if anyone found to be using a forged passport or visa will be punished and mandates reporting of information about foreigners.

New Immigration & Foreigners Act Comes Into Effect; Severe Punishment For Forging Passport, Visa
Representational Image (Getty Images)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : September 1, 2025 at 5:52 PM IST

2 Min Read

New Delhi: A new law that regulates matters related to foreigners and immigration and has provisions for heavy punishment for carrying a forged passport or visa came into effect on Monday. The Immigration and Foreigners Act, 2025, was passed by parliament during the Budget session, and President Droupadi Murmu gave her assent on April 4, 2025.

"In exercise of the powers conferred by sub-section (2) of section 1 of the Immigration and Foreigners Act, 2025 (13 of 2025), the central government hereby appoints the 01st day of September, 2025, as the date on which the provisions of the said Act shall come into force," said a notification issued by Nitesh Kumar Vyas, additional secretary in the Ministry of Home Affairs.

According to the law, henceforth, anyone found to be using a forged passport or visa for entering into India or staying in or exiting from the country will be punishable with a jail term of up to seven years and a fine to the extent of Rs 10 lakh. The Act also provides for mandatory reporting of information about foreigners by hotels, universities and other educational institutions, hospitals and nursing homes to enable tracking of overstaying foreigners.

All international airlines and ships will also be required to submit at a port or place in India to a civil authority or immigration officer the passenger and crew manifest, the advance information of passengers and crew on board such aircraft, vessel or other mode of transport.

"Whoever knowingly uses or supplies a forged or fraudulently obtained passport or other travel document or visa for entering into India or staying in or exiting from India, shall be punishable with an imprisonment for a term which shall not be less than two years, but may extend to seven years and shall also be liable to fine which shall not be less than one lakh rupees, but may extend to ten lakh rupees," according to the Act.

It also says that any foreigner who enters into any area in India without a valid passport or other travel document, including visa required for such entry in contravention of provisions of the law or of any rule or order given in pursuance thereof, shall be punishable with an imprisonment for a term which may extend to five years or with fine which may extend to five lakh rupees or with both.

The legislation empowers the central government to exert control over places that are "frequented by any foreigner" and require the owner to close the premises, permit its use under specified conditions, or refuse admission to all or a "specified class" of foreigners.

It is comprehensive legislation to regulate all matters relating to foreigners and immigration which were till now administered through four Acts, i.e. the Passport (Entry into India) Act, 1920, the Registration of Foreigners Act, 1939, the Foreigners Act, 1946 and the Immigration (Carriers' Liability) Act, 2000. All these laws have been repealed.

Also Read

Trump Administration Proposes To Limit Duration Of Visas For Students, Media

New Delhi: A new law that regulates matters related to foreigners and immigration and has provisions for heavy punishment for carrying a forged passport or visa came into effect on Monday. The Immigration and Foreigners Act, 2025, was passed by parliament during the Budget session, and President Droupadi Murmu gave her assent on April 4, 2025.

"In exercise of the powers conferred by sub-section (2) of section 1 of the Immigration and Foreigners Act, 2025 (13 of 2025), the central government hereby appoints the 01st day of September, 2025, as the date on which the provisions of the said Act shall come into force," said a notification issued by Nitesh Kumar Vyas, additional secretary in the Ministry of Home Affairs.

According to the law, henceforth, anyone found to be using a forged passport or visa for entering into India or staying in or exiting from the country will be punishable with a jail term of up to seven years and a fine to the extent of Rs 10 lakh. The Act also provides for mandatory reporting of information about foreigners by hotels, universities and other educational institutions, hospitals and nursing homes to enable tracking of overstaying foreigners.

All international airlines and ships will also be required to submit at a port or place in India to a civil authority or immigration officer the passenger and crew manifest, the advance information of passengers and crew on board such aircraft, vessel or other mode of transport.

"Whoever knowingly uses or supplies a forged or fraudulently obtained passport or other travel document or visa for entering into India or staying in or exiting from India, shall be punishable with an imprisonment for a term which shall not be less than two years, but may extend to seven years and shall also be liable to fine which shall not be less than one lakh rupees, but may extend to ten lakh rupees," according to the Act.

It also says that any foreigner who enters into any area in India without a valid passport or other travel document, including visa required for such entry in contravention of provisions of the law or of any rule or order given in pursuance thereof, shall be punishable with an imprisonment for a term which may extend to five years or with fine which may extend to five lakh rupees or with both.

The legislation empowers the central government to exert control over places that are "frequented by any foreigner" and require the owner to close the premises, permit its use under specified conditions, or refuse admission to all or a "specified class" of foreigners.

It is comprehensive legislation to regulate all matters relating to foreigners and immigration which were till now administered through four Acts, i.e. the Passport (Entry into India) Act, 1920, the Registration of Foreigners Act, 1939, the Foreigners Act, 1946 and the Immigration (Carriers' Liability) Act, 2000. All these laws have been repealed.

Also Read

Trump Administration Proposes To Limit Duration Of Visas For Students, Media

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

IMMIGRATION AND FOREIGNERS ACTFORGED PASSPORT OR VISAIMMIGRATIONPASSPORTPUNISHMENT FOR FORGING

Quick Links / Policies

Featured

Celebrating Daughters: Pune Doctor Who Has Waived Fees For Birth Of Baby Girls Since Past 14 Years

Odisha’s Naliya Weaving On Verge Of Extinction As Plastic And Forest Bans Crush Artisan Livelihoods

43,500 Miniature Ganesha Idols in 30 Years: Maharashtra Artist's Rare Devotion to Craft and Faith

Explained: Which Are The Safest Cities For Women In India, And What The NARI 2025 Index Reveals About Women’s Security In Our Nation

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.