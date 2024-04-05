New Envoy to Russia Thanks PM Modi for His Guidance for India-Russia Special Partnership

New Delhi: The next Indian ambassador to Russia, Vinay Kumar on Friday called on Prime Minister Modi before assuming office, here.

In a post on X, the new envoy to Russia said, "Privileged to call on Prime Minister @narendramodi before taking up my new assignment in @IndEmbMoscow.Grateful for his guidance and direction for India-Russia Special and Privileged Strategic Partnership."

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on March 19 this year, in an official statement said Vinay Kumar (IFS: 1992), presently Ambassador of India to Myanmar, has been appointed as the next Ambassador of India to the Russian Federation.

His appointment comes after the conclusion of the Russian Presidential election where Vladimir Putin has received a landslide victory. In recent years, India-Russia relations have seen an upsurge as strategic partners. Amid the ongoing conflict, Russian President Vladimir Putin held a telephone conversation with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and invited him to visit Moscow after the conclusion of the Loksabha polls.

Now who is Vinay Kumar

Vinay Kumar is an IFS officer of the 1992 batch and has been recently appointed India's ambassador to Russia. He is currently the ambassador of India to Myanmar. He graduated from the Indian Institute of Technology, Kharagpur, in 1991 with a B. Tech. (Honours) degree and joined the Indian Foreign Service in 1992. Kumar has served in Indian missions at Tashkent (1994-95), Bishkek (1995-98), Ottawa (1998-2001), Warsaw (2003-06), Tehran (2006-09), Permanent Mission of India in New York (2010-13), and Kathmandu (2015-17).

He was India's Political Coordinator in the UNSC in 2011-12, and a member of the ACABQ in 2013. He was Deputy Chief of Mission in Kathmandu. At the Headquarters of the Ministry of External Affairs, he has served as Deputy Secretary for Eastern Europe and Russia (2001-03), Director for Administration (2009-10), Joint Secretary for East & Southern Africa Division (2013-15), Joint Secretary for Southern Division (2017-18) and Additional Secretary for International Organizations (2020-22). Kumar's last foreign assignment was as Ambassador to Afghanistan (2018-2020). He assumed his current responsibilities as Ambassador to Myanmar on 24 February 2022.

India-Russia strategic partnership

According to the Ministry of External Affairs, Russia has been a longstanding and time-tested partner for India. The development of India-Russia relations has been a key pillar of India's foreign policy.

Since the signing of the "Declaration on the India-Russia Strategic Partnership" in October 2000 (during the visit of Russian President Vladimir Putin to India), India-Russia ties have acquired a qualitatively new character with enhanced levels of cooperation in almost all areas of the bilateral relationship including political, security, trade and economy, defence, science and technology, and culture.

Under the Strategic Partnership, several institutionalised dialogue mechanisms operate at both political and official levels to ensure regular interaction and follow-up on cooperation activities. During the visit of the Russian President to India in December 2010, the Strategic Partnership was elevated to the level of a "Special and Privileged Strategic Partnership."