New EC Platform To Subsume 40 Mobile, Web Apps

New Delhi: The Election Commission is developing a new digital interface for voters, poll officials and political parties which will integrate over 40 of its existing mobile and web applications. ECINET will provide a singular platform for all electoral-related activities, the poll panel said on Sunday.

The new platform will reduce the burden on users from downloading and navigating multiple Apps and remembering different logins. The platform was proposed by the Chief Election Commissioner, Gyanesh Kumar, during a recent conference of chief electoral officers.

ECINET will also enable users to access relevant electoral data on their desktops or smartphones. To ensure that data is as accurate as possible, the data on ECINET will be entered solely by the authorised EC official.