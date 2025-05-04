ETV Bharat / bharat

New EC Platform To Subsume 40 Mobile, Web Apps

The ECINET is a singular platform proposed by the Chief Election Commissioner, Gyanesh Kumar, will provide a singular platform for all electoral-related activities.

Representational Image
Representational Image (ETV Bharat)
author img

By PTI

Published : May 4, 2025 at 12:38 PM IST

1 Min Read

New Delhi: The Election Commission is developing a new digital interface for voters, poll officials and political parties which will integrate over 40 of its existing mobile and web applications. ECINET will provide a singular platform for all electoral-related activities, the poll panel said on Sunday.

The new platform will reduce the burden on users from downloading and navigating multiple Apps and remembering different logins. The platform was proposed by the Chief Election Commissioner, Gyanesh Kumar, during a recent conference of chief electoral officers.

ECINET will also enable users to access relevant electoral data on their desktops or smartphones. To ensure that data is as accurate as possible, the data on ECINET will be entered solely by the authorised EC official.

Entry by the official concerned would ensure that the data made available to the stakeholders is as accurate as possible. However, in case of any conflict, the primary data as duly filled in statutory forms will prevail, the poll panel underlined.

ECINET will subsume existing Apps like the Voter Helpline App, Voter Turnout App, cVIGIL, Suvidha, Saksham and KYC App, which together have clocked over 5.5 crore downloads.

New Delhi: The Election Commission is developing a new digital interface for voters, poll officials and political parties which will integrate over 40 of its existing mobile and web applications. ECINET will provide a singular platform for all electoral-related activities, the poll panel said on Sunday.

The new platform will reduce the burden on users from downloading and navigating multiple Apps and remembering different logins. The platform was proposed by the Chief Election Commissioner, Gyanesh Kumar, during a recent conference of chief electoral officers.

ECINET will also enable users to access relevant electoral data on their desktops or smartphones. To ensure that data is as accurate as possible, the data on ECINET will be entered solely by the authorised EC official.

Entry by the official concerned would ensure that the data made available to the stakeholders is as accurate as possible. However, in case of any conflict, the primary data as duly filled in statutory forms will prevail, the poll panel underlined.

ECINET will subsume existing Apps like the Voter Helpline App, Voter Turnout App, cVIGIL, Suvidha, Saksham and KYC App, which together have clocked over 5.5 crore downloads.

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

ELECTION COMMISSION OF INDIACEC GYANESH KUMARECINET

Quick Links / Policies

For any inquiries, please reach us at contactus@etvbharat.com

Featured

When 204 Peacocks Rush To One Call: A Youngster Keeps Promise He Made To His Grandfather On Deathbed Years Ago

Why CoBRA Commandos Are Heading to Kashmir for the First Time: 10 Points

Pearls Not From Oysters, But Plants: A Karnal Farmer's Love's Labour Yields Prized Gems

Book Review | 'The Kashmir Shawl' By Rosie Thomas Is An Epic Tale Of Romance, Secrets And War Spanning Decades

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.