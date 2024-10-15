No More Good Morning And Hello-Hi, Rajasthan Schools Move To Supravatam, Namaskaram Way Of Greeting

Jaipur: Soon you can be greeted with Supravatam and Namaskaram instead of Good Morning and Hello-Hi in Sanskrit medium schools across Rajasthan as the Minister of Sanskrit Education Department, Madan Dilawar, has given instructions to make the pupils familiar with Sanskrit culture. Not only that, the department will also prescribe dress codes in line with the directive.

A revamped curriculum will be introduced to increase the number of enrolments in such schools and colleges to grow interest among the students. Nodal officers would be appointed in every district to monitor the implementation of the scheme to promote Sanskrit education. The use of mobile phones by both teachers and students has been completely prohibited in general education schools.

The minister said one school in each district should be converted into an ideal school. For this, proposals should be prepared and sent to the ministry. On the lines of PM Shri Vidyalaya and with a view to bringing qualitative improvement in Sanskrit education, Government Senior Upadhyay Sanskrit School Sheikhsar Bas Khodala in Bikaner has been chosen under the scheme. Here, lessons in computer and physical education are being imparted in Sanskrit medium.

In line with the Budget announcement for 2024-25, five primary and 10 upper primary schools will be upgraded to Senior Upadhyay level where Sanskrit will be the medium of instruction. Around 20 Sanskrit colleges would be revamped with the construction of new buildings for Rs 50 crore along with the setting up of a Centre of Excellence at Maharaj Acharya Sanskrit Mahavidyalaya, Jaipur on an expenditure of Rs 10 crore to promote the study and research of scientific aspects of astrology and Vastu Vidya. Instructions have also been given to the officials for a separate Sanskrit Shala Darpan in line with the School Education Department's Shala Darpan. The minister has directed to set up a committee to review the District Promotion Committee (DPC) for resolution and improvement of various pending cases like the pay scale of teachers cases and early disposal of court cases.

Integration of technology in the Sanskrit education system has been prioritised and to make information handy, Devvani and Girwani Apps have been developed by the department. The benefits of various schemes like free textbook scheme, mid-day meal, Panna Dhay Bal Gopal Milk Scheme, free uniform, transport voucher scheme, Udaan scheme, free bicycle distribution to girl students, Gargi Award and Padmakshi Award are also being provided.