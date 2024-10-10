New Drama: BJP On AAP Sharing Pics Of Delhi CM Atishi Working Amid 'Empty' Cartons

New Delhi: After the AAP shared images on Thursday showing Delhi Chief Minister Atishi signing files at her Kalkaji residence surrounded by cartons, BJP leaders accused the Arvind Kejriwal-led party of indulging in "drama" and playing the "victim card" over the Flagstaff Road bungalow row to gain sympathy.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) shared the images on X a day after claiming that Atishi was made to "forcibly vacate" the 6, Flagstaff Road bungalow in the national capital "meant for chief ministers". Contrary to what the AAP is trying to project, the 6, Flagstaff Road bungalow is not the official residence of the Delhi chief minister, said Delhi BJP chief Virendra Sachdeva.

"It is like other government bungalows where Arvind Kejriwal lived as the chief minister," Sachdeva said as he challenged the AAP government to prove that the 6, Flagstaff Road bungalow in the Civil Lines area was "earmarked" as the official residence of the chief minister.

"We have no objections if Atishi wants to live there. But it must be done in accordance with the rules," Sachdeva said. Accusing Atishi of playing the "victim card", Leader of Opposition in the Delhi Assembly Vijender Gupta said, "The photos of Atishi working amid empty boxes is the Aam Aadmi Party's new drama."

Gupta, who on Thursday visited the AB-17 bungalow on Mathura Road, allotted to Atishi last year after she became a minister, said, "She has a bungalow allotted in her name on Mathura Road that was earlier used by Sheila Dikshit for 10 years when she was the chief minister of Delhi."

"Also, Aitishi can work from her office at the Delhi Secretariat, but she is only making a futile attempt to play the victim card by posing with empty boxes," Gupta alleged. The AAP has accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of trying to "usurp" the "chief minister's bungalow" despite not being in power in Delhi for 27 years.

The BJP earlier ran a campaign against Kejriwal alleging corruption in the reconstruction of the 6, Flagstaff Road bungalow when he was the chief minister, coining the term "sheesh mahal" while citing the "pricey" interiors and fixtures in the house. Sachdeva alleged that since Kejriwal does not want the "corruption of sheesh mahal" to get exposed, the AAP is "desperate" to take possession of the Flagstaff Road bungalow.