Elvish Yadav Shifted to High Security Barrack; Bail Application Not Filed Due to Lawyers' Strike

New Delhi/Noida: YouTuber Elvish Yadav, arrested for organizing a rave party and supplying snake venom in it, was transferred to the high security barrack of Gautam Buddha Nagar jail on Tuesday. After his arrest on Sunday, Elvish was kept in the quarantine barrack. His father met him in jail on Monday when he became emotional.

Whereas, a video of his mother is going viral on social media. Due to the lawyers' strike, the bail application of Elvish Yadav could not be filed in the court. After the strike ends, the bail application will be moved and till then he will have to remain in jail.

Jail Superintendent Arun Kumar Singh said that keeping in mind the safety of Elvish, he has been kept in a very secure barrack where three other people are already lodged and they were shifted to Noida jail from other districts. He said that on Monday afternoon, Elvish's father Ram Avtar Yadav came to jail to meet his son. There was a long conversation between the two. During this time, Elvish became emotional after meeting his father. For a long time, he kept looking at his father with wet eyes. During this time the advocate was also with him.

After the arrest of Elvish, his opponents and supporters had a face-off on social media. While the opponents are praising the arrest by Noida Police, the supporters are calling the arrest a well-planned conspiracy. There has been a flood of memes on social media. People are making different types of comments on this.

According to Noida Police officials, evidence against Elvish was compiled already and there was the FSL report. The police team had also studied the cases registered across the country under the Wildlife Protection Act. When the police team reached Surajpur court with Elvish Yadav and presented their side there, the arguments of Elvish's lawyer did not work. The police had placed all the evidence and the FSL report before the court and appealed that Elvish Yadav's stay outside is dangerous for the wildlife.

DCP Vidya Sagar Mishra said that collection and analysis of evidence is going on, action will be taken against whoever is found guilty. The police had made a list of 150 questions to interrogate Elvish. More than 75 questions were asked from outside the list also. During interrogation at the police post, as soon as the officers talked to him about his involvement in the matter of supplying snake venom to rave parties, he became completely calm and said that he had nothing to say about it.

Elvish Yadav is a famous YouTuber. He makes comedy videos on YouTube channel and shares them on various social media platforms. He has around 14.2 million subscribers on YouTube. On April 29, 2016, he entered the world of YouTube. After winning the trophy of Bigg Boss OTT-2, his popularity increased a lot. Most of his followers are youth.