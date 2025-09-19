ETV Bharat / bharat

New Delhi To Host India-AI Impact Summit In February 2026: Vaishnaw

New Delhi: Union IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Thursday announced that India is set to host the AI Impact Summit 2026 on February 19-20. The mega event, which will be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, will bring global leaders, innovators, policymakers, and the industry together to shape a collective vision for Artificial Intelligence.

India-AI Impact Summit 2026 is crucial in the current context as it comes at a time when nations are racing to harness AI’s transformative potential for economic growth, and innovation, amid a growing consensus on the need for safe and ethical AI frameworks, as well as governance frameworks.

The AI Impact Summit in New Delhi that would chart discourse around measurable impact of AI, also highlights the country's role as a convener for the Global South and beyond. It will showcase the transformative role of AI in enabling inclusive development, sustainability, fostering equitable progress, and will look to shape a shared vision for AI.

"In February, India will be hosting the AI Impact Summit. It is a great honour for our country. After the summits in the UK, South Korea, and France, the next Summit will be held in India," IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said, adding that many nations and global leaders will be participating in the event.

The government on Thursday also announced that eight new entities have been selected to build foundational models, marking a significant stride in India's AI leadership ambitions, the blueprint of which involves indigenous LLMs, skilling, and helping drive a consensus on a global AI governance framework.

Under the IndiaAI Foundation Models pillar, eight projects were launched on Thursday, all designed to build indigenous AI models trained on India-specific data.

Selected from about 506 proposals, these initiatives span multilingual and domain-specific models, scientific discovery, healthcare, and industrial innovation, among others.

The list of entities that have been selected include Avatar AI for creating specialised 'AI Avatars' optimised for Indian languages and domains such as agriculture, healthcare, and governance, and IIT Bombay Consortium Bharat Gen for developing multilingual and multimodal models with an open-source approach to support applications in agriculture, finance, legal, health, and education.