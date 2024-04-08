Lok Sabha Election 2024: 73,000 Applications Received from Parties, Candidates on Suvidha Portal

New Delhi : It's interesting to see that since the announcement of the General Elections 2024 and the Model Code of Conduct coming into effect, the Suvidha platform has received an impressive number of over 73,000 permission requests from political parties and candidates, according to the government data.

Out of these requests, more than 44,600 (60%) have been approved, while nearly 11,200 requests have been rejected, and around 10,819 applications have been canceled due to being invalid or duplicated. Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, and Madhya Pradesh received the maximum requests, while Chandigarh, Lakshadweep, and Manipur received the least number of requests.

It is pertinent to note that the Suvidha portal has been developed by ECI to ensure a level playing field upholding democratic principles of free, fair, and transparent elections. It streamlines the process of obtaining and acting upon requests for permissions and facilities from political parties and candidates during the election period.

The platform caters to a diverse range of permission requests transparently on the First in First Out principle, including permissions for organizing rallies, opening temporary party offices, door-to-door canvassing, video vans, helicopters, obtaining vehicle permits, and distributing pamphlets. Political parties and candidates can easily submit permission requests online from anywhere, at any time, through the Suvidha Portal.

It is supported by a robust IT platform, managed by nodal officers across various state departments, which facilitates efficient processing of permission requests. Suvidha also has a companion app that enables applicants to track the status of their requests in real-time, adding further convenience and transparency to the process.

The Suvidha Platform not only enhances the efficiency of the election process but also ensures transparency by providing real-time tracking of applications, status updates, timestamped submissions, and communication via SMS. The permission data available on the portal serves as a valuable resource for scrutinizing election expenditures, contributing to greater accountability and integrity in the electoral process.

With the Suvidha Platform, the Election Commission of India reaffirms its commitment to facilitate a fair, efficient, and transparent electoral environment, where all political parties and candidates have equal access to the necessary permissions and clearances.