Condolences Flood In After 18 Die In Stampede At New Delhi Railway Station

New Delhi: Politicians across the country paid condolences to the family members of those who were killed in the stampede at New Delhi Railway Station on Saturday night.

Eighteen people, including women and children, died and several others were injured in the incident that occurred when the devotees were heading to Prayagraj for the Maha Kumbh Mela. The injured are undergoing treatment at Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Narain Hospital in New Delhi.

President Droupadi Murmu condoled the deaths on her X handle and expressed her deep anguish over the loss of lives, praying for the speedy recovery of the injured.

"Deeply anguished to know about the loss of lives in a stampede at New Delhi Railway station. I extend my heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families and pray for speedy recovery of those injured," Murmu tweeted.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed grief and wrote on X, "Distressed by the stampede at New Delhi Railway Station. My thoughts are with all those who have lost their loved ones. I pray that the injured have a speedy recovery. The authorities are assisting all those who have been affected by this stampede."

Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said that the entire team is working to assist those affected by the incident. The Ministry of Railways has announced compensation of Rs 10 lakh for next of kin of the deceased, Rs 2.5 lakh for people seriously injured and Rs 1 lakh for those with minor injuries.

"Deeply saddened by the unfortunate stampede that occurred at New Delhi Railway Station. My prayers are with all those who have lost their loved ones. The entire team is working to assist all those who have been affected by this tragic incident," he tweeted.

Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena said he is constantly monitoring the situation and has asked the chief secretary and police commissioner to be at the site to take control of relief measures.

"There has been an unfortunate incident at New Delhi Railway Station. Have spoken to Chief Secretary & Police Commissioner and asked them to address the situation. CS has been asked to deploy relief personnel. Have instructed CS & CP to be at the site and take control of relief measures. I am constantly monitoring operations," he tweeted.

Outgoing Delhi Chief Minister Atishi visited the Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Narain Hospital in New Delhi, where the injured are undergoing treatment and said that two AAP MLAs are also present here.

"The tragic death of devotees going to Maha Kumbh in the accident at New Delhi Railway Station is extremely sad and heartbreaking. Reached LNJP Hospital and met the families of the victims. Many people are also injured, whose treatment is going on. Two of our MLAs are present in the hospital to help the victim families. My condolences to the families who lost their loved ones in this accident. May God give everyone the strength to bear this sorrow," she posted.

Wishing speedy recovery to the injured, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said that instructions have been given to provide all possible help to all. "Spoke to Railway Minister Shri Ashwini Vaishnav ji and other concerned officials regarding the accident at New Delhi Railway Station. Spoke to the Lieutenant Governor of Delhi and Delhi Police Commissioner and instructed to provide all possible help to everyone. I express my condolences to the families of those who lost their lives in this accident. The injured are being given all possible treatment. I wish them a speedy recovery," he posted on X.

Meanwhile, Congress has questioned as to why no proper crowd management was done at the railway station and who is responsible for the incident.

Taking to his X handle Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi wrote, "The news of several people dying and many getting injured due to the stampede at New Delhi Railway Station is extremely sad and distressing. I express my deepest condolences to the bereaved families and hope for the speedy recovery of the injured. This incident once again highlights the failure of the Railways and the insensitivity of the government. Considering the large number of devotees going to Prayagraj, better arrangements should have been made at the station. The government and administration should ensure that no one has to lose their life due to mismanagement and negligence."

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann said it is a pity that no care is being taken for the lives in Delhi. "Sad news of the death of passengers during the stampede at New Delhi Railway Station last night. We pray to God for the eternal peace of the passengers who lost their lives in the tragic incident and wish the injured a speedy recovery. This accident is the result of the negligence of the Railway Ministry. Unfortunately, no care is being taken for the precious lives of the people in the national capital," he wrote on X.

All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) Lok Sabha MP Asaduddin Owaisi has demanded a judicially monitored SIT to probe the tragedy.

"My deepest condolences to the loved ones of those who died in the New Delhi Railway Station stampede. This was an avoidable tragedy. The BJP government is trying to cover up what happened. This is what needs to be done instead: 1. Appointing an independent, judicially-monitored SIT to investigate the tragedy. 2. An independent inquiry into the systemic failures of the Indian Railways. Indian Railways is a lifeline for millions of Indians; it does not deserve the Modi government's mismanagement," Owaisi tweeted.