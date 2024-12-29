Delhi: IMD Issues Orange Alert for Dense Fog; Cold Weather Prevails

New Delhi: Cold has increased in the country's capital due to plummeting temperatures on account of intermittent rains. The rains that started on Friday morning continued intermittently till Saturday morning.

Delhi recorded 41.2 mm rainfall from Friday to Saturday morning at 8:30 am, which is the highest in a day in December in 101 years. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has released this information.

Earlier, the highest rainfall in a day in the month of December was recorded on December 3, 1923, which was 75.7 mm. At 8 am on Sunday, the temperature was recorded at 11 degrees Celsius. Also, the IMD has issued an orange alert for fog. During this time, the maximum temperature can be recorded at 17 degrees Celsius and the minimum temperature at 9 degrees Celsius.

On Saturday, the minimum temperature was recorded at 12.7 degrees Celsius. The temperature in Delhi was recorded at 13.8 degrees Celsius at 5:30 am. Also, winds blew at a speed of 74 kilometers per hour. The sky remained cloudy and it rained, due to which the weather was pleasant. At the same time, a yellow alert has been issued for dense fog for Monday and Tuesday. Due to falling temperature, people had to resort to bonfires.

Improvement in AQI: Meanwhile, Delhi's air quality improved significantly due to continuous rain. According to the Central Pollution Control Board, Delhi's AQI was recorded at 226 at 8:15 am on Sunday, while it was recorded at 179 on Saturday. At the same time, AQI was recorded at 126 in Gurugram, 124 in Ghaziabad, 140 in Greater Noida and 150 in Noida in NCR.

In Delhi region, Alipur recorded 208, Anand Vihar 295, Ashok Vihar 269, Bawana 260, Mathura Road 208, Dr. Karni Singh Shooting Range 235, Dwarka Sector 8 246, ITO 249, Jahangirpuri 294 and Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium 240.

Apart from this, the AQI at Major Dhyanchand Stadium was recorded at 284, Mandir Marg at 245, Mundka at 273, Nehru Nagar at 287, North Campus DU at 215, Okhla Phase 2 at 249, Patparganj at 289, Punjabi Bagh at 264, Pusa at 245, RK Puram at 261, Rohini at 273, Shadipur at 220 and Siri Fort at 281. As per experts, AQI between 0-50 is considered good, 51-100 is satisfactory, 101-200 is moderate, 201-300 is bad, 301-400 is very bad and 401-500 is severe.

