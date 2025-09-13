ETV Bharat / bharat

New Delhi Declaration Adopted To Preserve, Digitise, Disseminate 'Vast Treasure' Of Manuscripts

New Delhi: Asserting that manuscripts are "a guiding light for the future", a major conference of scholars, researchers and other experts on Saturday adopted the New Delhi Declaration to bolster efforts to preserve, digitise and disseminate their knowledge as well as to bring back the original works.

The declaration, adopted at the closing of the three-day 'Gyan Bharatam' global conference hosted at the Vigyan Bhawan here, resolved to "acquire and repatriate original manuscripts or secure their digital copies from abroad, ensuring access for research and national pride".

The New Delhi Declaration read out by a senior official of the Ministry of Culture in the presence of a large gathering of scholars, researchers and other experts, underlined that manuscripts are "living memory of a nation, and foundation of its civilisational identity". India has one of the richest collections of ancient manuscripts in the world, with nearly 10 million texts that hold the country's traditional knowledge and cultural heritage.

"We resolve to preserve, digitise and disseminate this vast treasure. We firmly believe manuscripts are not merely relics of the past, but a guiding light for the future," it said. The Declaration was adopted after three days of intense technical sessions categorised as per the eight working groups constituted earlier under the Gyan Bharatam Mission.

"We, the manuscript custodians ... script experts... all other people who care for the manuscript heritage of Bharat, assembled here in the international conference on 'Reclaiming India's Knowledge Legacy through Manuscript Heritage', after thorough deliberations and deep realisations resolve to declare that Bharat is the land of world's richest and the most diverse manuscript heritage, embodying the wisdom of thousands of years across philosophy, science, literature, arts, spirituality and many other subjects," it reads.

These manuscripts, inscribed on palm leaves, birch barks, cloths, handmade papers and other such material, represent the "living memory of a nation and the foundation of its civilisational identity".

"In the spirit of Viksit Bharat 2047, we resolve to join the movement of 'Gyan Bharatam', to preserve, digitise and disseminate this vast treasure, making it accessible to the citizens and scholars alike, across the world," the declaration reads.

The government has launched the Gyan Bharatam Mission as a major initiative under the Ministry of Culture. It aims to survey, document, conserve, digitise and make accessible more than one crore manuscripts located at academic institutions, museums, libraries and private collections across India.