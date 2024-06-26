New Criminal Laws: 40 Lakh Workers, 5.65 Lakh Police, Prison Officials Trained To Spread Awareness

New Delhi: The Centre on Wednesday said that States and Union Territories are fully geared up to implement the new criminal laws from July 1.

"Ministry of Home Affairs held regular meetings with States and UTs. The States and UTs are fully geared up in terms of technology, capacity building and awareness generation to implement the new criminal laws from July 1," official sources said.

The three New Criminal Laws- Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023, Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), 2023 and Bharatiya Sakshya Adhiniyam (BSA), 2023, were passed by the Parliament in its winter session in 2023. The bills were assented by President Droupadi Murmu and notified in the Gazette of India on December 25, 2023.

Sources said that in order to ensure that citizens are aware of the transformative reforms and the positive impact it will have on the citizens, particularly women and children, the Ministry of Women & Child Development, Ministry of Rural Development and the Ministry of Panchayati Raj have undertaken dissemination of the new laws through webinars in which nearly 40 lakh grass root level functionaries participated.

“The Department of Legal Affairs has also organised four conferences in state capitals in which delegates from a diverse array of fields, including the Chief Justice of India, Judges of Supreme Court and High Courts and domain experts have taken part. Under the guidance of the Department of Higher Education, the University Grants Commission has circulated informative flyers on new laws to 1,200 universities and 40,000 colleges and AICTE to approximately 9,000 institutions for sensitisation amongst faculties and students about the new Laws,” sources said.

As the new Criminal Laws laid emphasis on technology in investigation, trial and court proceedings, National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) has made 23 functional modifications in the existing Crime and Criminal Tracking Networks and Systems (CCTNS) application.