New Covid Variant Triggers Alarm In Haryana With Five Confirmed Cases

Yamunanagar/Gurugram: Cases of the concerning Covid-19 virus are once again on the rise across the country. In Haryana, a new variant has emerged in Yamunanagar, following earlier detections in Gurugram and Faridabad, causing alarm within the health department. Three cases have been reported in Gurugram and one in Faridabad.

Yamunanagar District Civil Surgeon Dr Poonam Chaudhary said, "The woman had gone to Mohali for Radha Swami Satsang. After that, she felt uneasy and was admitted to Mohali Hospital. Where her samples were taken, in which she has tested positive for Covid. Although the woman has a respiratory disease, samples of all the people, who came in contact with her are being taken".

The civil surgeon said that all the instructions that were given for the prevention of Covid will be applicable in this case again. All the people, who have come in contact with the woman, will be isolated for 15 days, and their samples will be taken.

The civil surgeon appealed to the people to avoid crowds in view of Covid. Wear a mask, and wash hands frequently. She said that if cough, cold and fever persist, then get tested. She said that there is nothing to panic about at the moment, but there is a need to be cautious.

Three cases have been reported in Cyber ​​City Gurugram in the last two days. While two cases were reported in Gurugram on Thursday, another case was reported on Friday. Today, a 45-year-old man has been found Covid infected. According to the health department, no travel history of the man has been found, which is a matter of concern. However, the Gurugram Health Department has collected samples from the family members. Also, the patient has been kept in home isolation.

Read more: Covid Cases Surge In Asia, No Cause For Worry In India