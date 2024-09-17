Delhi Live Updates | Atishi To Replace Arvind Kejriwal As New Chief Minister

Reacting to AAP's decision to replace Atishi as the Chief Minister of Delhi, Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva said "Changing the face won't change Aam Aadmi Party's character. Aam Aadmi Party is indulged in corruption".
"Arvind Kejriwal made her the CM unwillingly. He could not make the CM he wanted because of pressure from Manish Sisodia. She was also given all the departments because of Manish Sisodia. Atishi has been made the CM under his pressure. The face has changed but the corrupt character is as it is and the people of Delhi will ask for answers...."he added
A significant political shift is happening in the national capital as Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal is expected to resign later today. AAP MLAs held a crucial meeting at his residence and picked Minister Atishi as successor after Kejriwal recommended her name. He is likely to meet Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena at 4.30 pm and tender his resignation.
On Sunday, the Delhi CM made the significant announcement during his address to the AAP workers, his first after release from Tihar on Friday (Sept. 13), following the Supreme Court granting him bail in the excise policy case. "I am going to resign after 2 days; ask people whether I am honest; till they respond, won't sit on CM's chair," Kejriwal said.
Delhi minister Atishi will replace Arvind Kejriwal as the new Chief Minister of the national capital as all AAP MLAs unanimously accepted Kejriwal's proposal forwarding her name. She has been elected as the leader of Delhi AAP Legislative Party.
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal who is expected to resign later today extended birthday wishes to Prime Minister Narendra Modi who turned 74 on Tuesday. "Heartiest wishes to honourable Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi ji on his birthday. I wish you a long and healthy life," Kejriwal said in a post on X in Hindi. The Aam Aadmi Party will announce the new CM around 12 pm after holding the legislative party meeting.
