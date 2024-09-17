Delhi Live Updates | Atishi To Replace Arvind Kejriwal As New Chief Minister

Delhi Live Updates | Changing Face Won't Change AAP's Character Says BJP

Reacting to AAP's decision to replace Atishi as the Chief Minister of Delhi, Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva said "Changing the face won't change Aam Aadmi Party's character. Aam Aadmi Party is indulged in corruption".

"Arvind Kejriwal made her the CM unwillingly. He could not make the CM he wanted because of pressure from Manish Sisodia. She was also given all the departments because of Manish Sisodia. Atishi has been made the CM under his pressure. The face has changed but the corrupt character is as it is and the people of Delhi will ask for answers...."he added