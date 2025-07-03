New Breed Of Terrorists Trained In Jungle Warfare, Giving Tough Time To Security Forces, Says Former Jammu Kashmir DGP

By Amir Tantray

Jammu: The new breed of terrorists with a different style of terrorism is keeping few areas of Jammu region on the edge as despite getting trapped into the cordon at several occasions; they have managed to give slip to security forces.

They are different from the militants of the 1990s, 2000s and 2010s era because of their ability to stay deep inside the dense forests without mingling with the general public, which are keeping them at large from the hands of security forces.

Since April last year on several occasions, security forces have put all their efforts to track them down by utilizing technical as well as human intelligence and inputs but barring a few occasions, where forces have managed to neutralize them, most of the time the heavily armed terrorists continue to remain out of bound.

Talking to ETV Bharat, former Director General of Police (DGP) of Jammu and Kashmir, Dr. Shesh Paul Vaid said the terrorists have been given special training for jungle warfare as how to survive and many of them are regulars of Pakistani Army and their Special Services Group (SSG) commandos who are expert in guerilla warfare.

“Our security forces haven’t got much success in the past one and half or two years. Firstly these terrorists started their activities in Rajouri and Poonch districts and later on spread to other parts of Jammu region. Now, after the Pahalgam attack we have seen that they have got into Kashmir valley as well,” Vaid said.

Many times it has been observed that despite getting tracked down by the forces, these terrorists are able to flee the cordon and escape.

Vaid said the new breed of terrorists have been provided with American weapons by the Pakistani Army and also have advanced Chinese communication systems which they use through the control tower established in Pakistan.

“If one group of terrorists has to talk to another group, they will contact the control tower in Pakistan and will get in touch with another group,” he said.

These terrorists are having very little interaction with the local population and intelligence agencies believe that some local militants sitting in Pakistan Occupied Kashmir (POK) and few who are active here are also helping them.

According to an intelligence officer, there are around 12 to 15 foreign militants active in Kishtwar district and two to four local militants are also active in the area and chances are that they may be in touch with each other which is also helping them to survive.

The question arises as to how they have managed to infiltrate into the Indian side despite having an anti-infiltration grid put in place all over the 198-km-long international border of Jammu frontiers as well as on the Line of Control (LoC).

Vaid said the answer has to come from the security agencies as to how these terrorists have managed to infiltrate.

“But I think it is not humanly possible to keep an eye on every area because there are dense forests, streams and areas where despite putting advanced gadgets, these terrorists manage to infiltrate. There are chances of having underground tunnels which remain undetected so far”.

The former Jammu Kashmir top cop believes that the Pakistani Army is behind all this and since Asim Munir has taken over, J&K has seen spurt in terror activities. “Our neighbor doesn’t want the people of Jammu and Kashmir to live in peace,” the former DGP added.