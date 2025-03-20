ETV Bharat / bharat

Never Said Conduct Interviews To Designate Lawyers As Seniors: Indira Jaising To SC

New Delhi: Senior advocate Indira Jaising on Thursday opposed in the Supreme Court the direction for conducting interviews for the conferment of senior designation to lawyers.

A three judge special bench comprising Justices Abhay S Oka, Ujjal Bhuyan and S V N Bhatti heard several lawyers including solicitor general Tushar Mehta, for the apex court administration, and Jaising who moved the top court seeking guidelines on the issue.

The top court, hearing a batch of petitions, reserved its judgement on whether there was a need to reconsider the 2017 judgement on the process for conferring senior designations to advocates.

Jaising said she never made the suggestion that there should be an interview of lawyers for conferring the senior designation and yet it was laid down in the judgement and moreover, 25 marks for the interview was also assigned.

"I had not suggested an interview at all. Then when the judgement was delivered I heard the learned judge reading it out and saying that 25 marks will be here for the interview. I never suggested 25 marks. It is quite large. I leave it to the court to decide what to do with 25 marks…,” she said.

Jaising also referred to the procedures adopted in various foreign countries. Mehta, however, said, "Every country has country specific issues. Instead of going into the systems prevailing in other countries, time has come to re-Indianise the Indian jurisprudence."

Jaising said it was for the full court to take a call whether or not to follow the secret voting system for conferring senior designation to lawyers and it couldn't be decided on the judicial side.

“Designation of senior advocate is not an election and hence, whether a secret ballot should be employed or not is something which the full court should consider,” she said.