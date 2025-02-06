Never Create Problem In Disbursement Of Pensions: Dhankhar Tells IDAS Probationers

New Delhi: Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar on Thursday told a group of defence accounts probationers to "never ever" create problems in disbursement of pensions of ex-servicemen and urged them to always ensure financial integrity in their career. Addressing the group of Indian Defence Accounts Service (IDAS) probationers here, the vice president asked them to have absolute empathy for pensioners.

"Never ever create problem in disbursement of pensions. Act with them with a sense of devotion. All of them are like parents for you," he said. Dhankhar asserted that pensioners are not the people who are retired and will never be tired of serving the nation. They are the premium category of human resources, he observed.

He also said that financial integrity is of the essence. "It is your nectar. Financial integrity once compromised, you lose it forever. You can never repair (it)," the Vice-President said. Dhankhar lauded the use of technology to maintain accounts and said it can be used to fast-track projects and reduce the backlog.