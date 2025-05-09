Neutralising Lahore’s HQ-9: How India's S-400 System Outclasses Pakistan's Air Defences

New Delhi: The neutralisation of Pakistan’s HQ-9 air defence system in Lahore by an Indian drone strike marks a significant milestone in modern warfare, showcasing the effectiveness of unmanned systems against traditional air defence installations.
This development comes in the wake of the Pahalgam terror attacks, prompting India to reassess and bolster its defence posture. Central to this enhancement is India’s deployment of the Russian S-400 Triumf system, which offers superior range, tracking, and interception capabilities compared to the HQ-9, thereby providing India with a formidable shield against diverse aerial threats.
The HQ-9 or HongQi-9, a Chinese variant modeled on Russian and American designs, was meant to serve as Pakistan’s long-range aerial shield. Its failure to prevent the strike draws sharp contrast to India’s S-400 Triumf system, known as the S-400 Sudarshan Chakra, which boasts significantly superior range, radar, and interception technologies.
The S-400 continues to act as the most potent of India’s air defence systems even as Pakistan continued to carry out multiple violations of the Indian airspace.
"On the intervening night of 8-9 May, 2025, Pakistani military carried out multiple violations of the Indian airspace along with the entire International Border with an intent to target military infrastructure,” Wing Commander Vyomika Singh of the Indian Air Force said during a media briefing by the External Affairs Ministry here on Friday.
She said that, along the International Border and Line of Control between India and Pakistan, drone intrusions were attempted from Leh to Sir Creek at 36 locations with approximately 300 to 400 drones.
"Indian armed forces brought down a number of these drones using kinetic and non-kinetic means. The possible purpose of these large-scale aerial intrusions was to test the AD (air defence) systems and gather intelligence," Wing Commander Singh said. "Forensic examination of the drone debris is being undertaken. Preliminary investigations suggest them to be of Asisguard Songar drone of Turkey."
India’s acquisition of the Russian-made S-400 Triumf air defence system has significantly altered the balance of air power in South Asia. Designed to intercept a wide range of aerial threats with exceptional range and precision, the S-400 far outclasses the Chinese-origin HQ-9 system deployed by Pakistan. While both nations sought to bolster their air defence capabilities, Russia’s quiet but firm refusal to sell the S-400 to Pakistan - despite Islamabad’s expressed interest - underscores both geopolitical alignments and the system’s strategic value.
The HQ-9 is a long-range surface-to-air missile (SAM) system developed by China, inspired in part by the Russian S-300 and US Patriot systems. Pakistan acquired the HQ-9/P (FD-2000) variant from China to strengthen its integrated air defence network.
In contrast, the S-400 Triumf is a fourth-generation long-range air defence system developed by Russia’s Almaz-Antey, widely regarded as one of the most advanced SAM systems in the world. India signed a $5.43-billion deal with Russia in 2018 for five S-400 regiments; deliveries began in late 2021.
The S-400’s longest-range interceptor (40N6) has double the range of the HQ-9B, providing wider area coverage and strategic depth. It offers integrated multi-tier protection using different missile types suited for various threat profiles — including hypersonic and ballistic missiles. S-400 missiles can fly at Mach 14, which improves the probability of a kill against high-speed threats, including stealth and maneuverable targets.
The S-400’s radars can track up to 300 targets simultaneously and engage up to 36, far exceeding the HQ-9’s tracking capabilities. The S-400 has a proven anti-ballistic missile capability, a field in which the HQ-9’s effectiveness remains largely untested. The S-400 is designed to detect and engage fifth-generation stealth aircraft, giving it a significant advantage against platforms like the F-35 or the Chinese J-20.
No wonder then that Pakistan’s Defence Minister Khwaja Asif said on Friday that Indian drones were not intercepted as it would have disclosed Pakistan’s air defence positions to Indian forces sparking much amusement among people observing Pakistan’s response following India’s launching of Operation Sindoor on the intervening night of May 7-8.
"The drone attack was mounted to detect our locations,” Asif told Pakistan’s parliament. “It’s a technical thing that I can’t explain. We didn’t intercept the drones, so that the location of our aerial defence units won’t get leaked."
The S-400 provides India with strategic area denial capability and airspace dominance, especially in contested border zones with Pakistan and China. While HQ-9 enhances Pakistan’s air defence, it is still a mid-tier system compared to the S-400’s strategic-grade performance. The deployment of the S-400 tilts the regional air defence balance in India’s favour, allowing for better protection against Pakistani and even Chinese aerial assets.
To sum up, the HQ-9 is a capable medium-to-long-range air defence system and serves Pakistan’s operational needs well. However, the S-400 Triumf is clearly superior in range, speed, radar technology, multi-target handling, and ballistic missile defence. It is not just a tactical asset but a strategic one, redefining air superiority and missile defence dynamics in South Asia.