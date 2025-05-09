ETV Bharat / bharat

Neutralising Lahore’s HQ-9: How India's S-400 System Outclasses Pakistan's Air Defences

New Delhi: The neutralisation of Pakistan’s HQ-9 air defence system in Lahore by an Indian drone strike marks a significant milestone in modern warfare, showcasing the effectiveness of unmanned systems against traditional air defence installations.

This development comes in the wake of the Pahalgam terror attacks, prompting India to reassess and bolster its defence posture. Central to this enhancement is India’s deployment of the Russian S-400 Triumf system, which offers superior range, tracking, and interception capabilities compared to the HQ-9, thereby providing India with a formidable shield against diverse aerial threats.

The HQ-9 or HongQi-9, a Chinese variant modeled on Russian and American designs, was meant to serve as Pakistan’s long-range aerial shield. Its failure to prevent the strike draws sharp contrast to India’s S-400 Triumf system, known as the S-400 Sudarshan Chakra, which boasts significantly superior range, radar, and interception technologies.

The S-400 continues to act as the most potent of India’s air defence systems even as Pakistan continued to carry out multiple violations of the Indian airspace.

"On the intervening night of 8-9 May, 2025, Pakistani military carried out multiple violations of the Indian airspace along with the entire International Border with an intent to target military infrastructure,” Wing Commander Vyomika Singh of the Indian Air Force said during a media briefing by the External Affairs Ministry here on Friday.

She said that, along the International Border and Line of Control between India and Pakistan, drone intrusions were attempted from Leh to Sir Creek at 36 locations with approximately 300 to 400 drones.

"Indian armed forces brought down a number of these drones using kinetic and non-kinetic means. The possible purpose of these large-scale aerial intrusions was to test the AD (air defence) systems and gather intelligence," Wing Commander Singh said. "Forensic examination of the drone debris is being undertaken. Preliminary investigations suggest them to be of Asisguard Songar drone of Turkey."

India’s acquisition of the Russian-made S-400 Triumf air defence system has significantly altered the balance of air power in South Asia. Designed to intercept a wide range of aerial threats with exceptional range and precision, the S-400 far outclasses the Chinese-origin HQ-9 system deployed by Pakistan. While both nations sought to bolster their air defence capabilities, Russia’s quiet but firm refusal to sell the S-400 to Pakistan - despite Islamabad’s expressed interest - underscores both geopolitical alignments and the system’s strategic value.