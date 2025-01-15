Neurotoxins Found In Rajouri Dead Persons' Samples, Further Investigation On: JK Govt

Srinagar: Grappled with the deaths of 14 persons including 11 children under “mysterious circumstances” in the Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir, the government said that police are investigating the samples of the deceased and “certain neurotoxins” were found in the samples of the deceased persons.

Jammu and Kashmir chief secretary Atal Dulloo said the reports furnished by different institutions are now available with the government, and more details are expected soon. “These reports should be enough to conclude the investigations and reach possible reasons for these deaths,” Dullo said.

Experts from PGIMER (Chandigarh), NIV, CSIR and NCDC shared their findings of the numerous samples of the affected persons with the government. The health experts from premier institutes said that after carrying out extensive microbiological studies no viral bacterial or microbial infection was found to cause these deaths.

“These were found to be localised and possibly have some epidemiological linkage. Certain neurotoxins were found in the samples of the deceased persons which are further investigated to know more about it,” they said.

The first spree of these cases and deaths was reported on December 7, 2024, when 38 persons were reported affected. Since then 12 deaths occurred out of 38 persons in three different incidents from the village Badhal of Rajouri district and the causes of deaths were unknown. Two more people died on Tuesday.

As of now total of 14 persons including 11 children and three adults have died in Badhaal village of Rajouri district which has created fear and panic among the people. The chief secretary asked the police and health officers to assess the reports received from different reputed institutes to identify the real cause of these deaths and take this investigation to its logical conclusion.

He held a meeting with secretary of Health & Medical Education Department, ADGP, Jammu; Divisional Commissioner, Jammu; DIG, Rajouri-Poonch Range; DC, Rajouri; SP, Rajouri; Principal, GMC, Jammu; Principal, GMC, Rajouri;Director, Health Services, Jammu and Experts from PGIMER, CSIR, National Institute of Virology (NIV), National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) and DRDO.

The government said it has taken several measures including rushing of Rapid Response Teams, carrying out investigations of samples from humans and animals, testing of water etc besides taking assistance of reputed health institutions of the country to know about the actual causes behind these deaths.