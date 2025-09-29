ETV Bharat / bharat

Netanyahu's Remark That Israel 'Must Finish The Job' Dangerous: Palestinian Ambassador

New Delhi: The Palestine issue should be tackled with a "rational perspective", Palestinian Ambassador to India Abdullah Abu Shawesh said on Sunday and termed as "dangerous" Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's statement at the UN General Assembly hat Israel "must finish the job" in Gaza. The envoy was speaking at a discussion on "Genocide and Gaza's Disabled" organised by the National Platform for the Rights of Disabled.

"Anyone who wants to tackle the Palestinian issue should tackle it from a rational perspective. This is exactly what the United Nations Secretary General, His Excellency, Antonio Guterres, said in his speech on October 24, 2023, when he denounced and condemned the Hamas attack...," Shawesh said.

"He said it has not happened in a vacuum, which means he followed the rational school of thought of a problem-solving and linked 7th October to this rule, which is the Israeli-supporting occupation and the Israeli-prolonged occupation and the humiliation of the Palestinian people," the ambassador said.

Shawesh hit out at Netanyahu for his Friday address at the UNGA, where the Israeli Prime Minister pledged to eradicate Hamas’ remaining forces in Gaza. He claimed that Netanyahu's words that Israel "must finish the job " meant "expelling the entire Palestinian people from Palestine".

"The final remnants of Hamas are holed up in Gaza City. They vow to repeat the atrocities of 7 October again and again. That is why Israel must finish the job,” Netanyahu had asserted after dozens of delegates from multiple nations had walked out of the UN General Assembly hall en masse as he began speaking.