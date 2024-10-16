Netaji Niece Roma Ray Dies At 95

Kolkata: Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose's niece Roma Ray died on Wednesday at her south Kolkata residence due to old age ailments, her family said. She was 95.

She has left behind a son, two daughters and five grandchildren, her son Ashis Ray said in a statement. Ray was the daughter of eminent barrister and freedom fighter Sarat Chandra Bose. She had witnessed her uncle's rise in the 1930s when Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose was elected the president of the Indian National Congress in 1938.

She was also very close to Netaji's wife, Emilie Schenkl, since she had lived in Vienna in the 1950s, where Schenkl also resided. Ray was invited to speak at Schenkl's funeral in Germany in 1996. She was married to renowned medical practitioner Dr Sachis Ray.