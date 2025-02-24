Government’s Goal Is To Achieve ‘Net Zero’ Carbon Emission For Indian Railways: Ashwini Vaishnaw

New Delhi: Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Monday outlined Indian Railways’ vision for electrification and adoption of alternative energy sources. The government’s goal is to achieve ‘Net Zero’ carbon emissions for Indian Railways, with 100 per cent electrification slated for completion in the 2025-26 financial year, he said.
Addressing investors and entrepreneurs at the Global Investors Summit 2025 in Bhopal via video conferencing, Vaishnaw emphasised the Centre's goal is to achieve ‘Net Zero’ carbon emissions for Indian Railways, with 100 per cent electrification slated for completion in the 2025-26 fiscal.
The next objective is to maximise renewable energy procurement, he added.
With this vision, Railways has already tied up 1,500 MW of renewable energy. Further strengthening this commitment, a significant 170 MW Power Purchase Agreement (PPA) was signed on Monday with the Madhya Pradesh government. This milestone marks the procurement of India's cheapest solar power at Rs 2.15/kWh and the Minister reaffirmed enthusiasm for exploring wind and nuclear energy procurement.
The Madhya Pradesh government, through Rewa Ultra Mega Solar Power Limited (RUMSL), is supplying solar power to Indian Railways from its largest solar park, the Ministry of Railways said in a statement. Vaishnaw commended Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav for his active role in advancing railway development in the state. He reiterated the Centre's strong commitment to a sustainable and green future for the country's transportation network.
The Minister also added that Indian Railways is committed to achieving net-zero emissions and shifting from road to rail transport to promote environmental sustainability, reduce oil imports, and lower overall logistics costs. As part of this vision, it is meeting its energy requirements through non-fossil sources like solar, wind, and nuclear power. The collaboration with RUMSL is a significant step in this direction, it said.
In addition to setting up its own solar systems, Railways is also securing solar power through PPA arrangements with developers. By 2030, Indian Railways' traction power requirement is projected to reach 10,000 MW. So far, it has secured 4,260 MW of installed solar capacity and 3,427 MW of installed wind capacity to meet its energy needs, the Minister added.
Nationwide Collaboration in Renewable Energy: Vaishnaw urged all Indian states to contribute renewable energy—be it solar, wind, hydro, or nuclear power—to Indian Railways, emphasising a collaborative approach to sustainable energy.
Budget Allocation for Madhya Pradesh Rail Infrastructure:
Highlighting the record-breaking budget of Rs14,745 crore allocated to Madhya Pradesh’s railway sector for FY 2025-26, the Minister stated that this is the highest-ever budgetary allocation for the state. Infrastructure development has accelerated significantly, with railway track laying increasing from 29 km per year before 2014 to 230 km per year today—a 7.5x increase.
Rewa Ultra Mega Solar Power Limited (RUMSL):
RUMSL, designated as a Solar Power Park Developer (SPPD) by the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy (MNRE), was entrusted with developing large-scale solar parks in Madhya Pradesh under the Ultra Mega Renewable Energy Power Projects (UMREPP) scheme of the Centre. To ensure efficiency and expertise in executing and operating such large-scale projects, RUMSL adopted the DBFOO (Design, Build, Finance, Own, and Operate) model. The initiative significantly contributed to India’s renewable energy sector, increasing the country’s solar power generation capacity by 2.50 per cent.