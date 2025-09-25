ETV Bharat / bharat

‘Net End Result May Not Be The Suffering Of The Consumer’, SC On Plea For Import Curbs On Yellow Peas

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Thursday sought the Centre’s response on a plea for import curbs on yellow peas, which is considered a substitute for pulses, on the grounds that its supply is affecting the livelihood of farmers growing pulses. The apex court also asked the petitioner, farmers' body, to examine whether the court has sufficient pulses, greater than the needs of our market, and stressed that the net end result may not be the sufferings of the consumer

The matter came up for hearing before a bench comprising justices Surya Kant, Ujjal Bhuyan and N Kotiswar Singh. The bench decided to issue notice on a PIL filed by 'Kisan Mahapanchayat' and asked advocate Prashant Bhushan, representing the farmers' body, to examine whether there is sufficient production of pulses in the country.

"We are inclined to issue notice, but the net result should not be that the end consumers suffer," the bench said.

During the hearing, Bhushan said every expert body of the government is repeatedly saying that the import of yellow peas is destroying the price that local farmers receive for dals: Urad, Chana, and Ahrar.

“Is it a substitute for dal?” asked the bench. Bhushan replied affirmatively and contended that the yellow pea is not grown in India, but it is a substitute. It was argued before the bench that unrestricted and cheap imports of pulses and edible oils at low import duty resulted in domestic prices of soyabean, groundnut, urad, moong, and tur dal falling below MSP.

Bhushan also cited a report, given in March 2025, by the Commission of Agricultural Costs and Prices and Niti Ayog’s recommendation, in September, this year, to support his submissions. Bhushan said he agrees with the recommendation that India must prioritise domestic production to ensure long-term food security and price stability by increasing area under cultivation and improving yields can reduce import dependency and stabilise domestic prices.

Bhushan said the yellow pea is being imported at Rs 3500 per quintal, which is a substitute for Urad dal, Tur dal, and Chana dal, and added, “The MSP fixed for these dals in India is around 8500 per quintal, which is Rs 85 a kilo….”.