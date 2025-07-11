ETV Bharat / bharat

NESTS Transforming Lives Of Tribal Students Of EMRS; 596 Qualified IIT-JEE, NEET exams

New Delhi: National Education Society for Tribal Students (NESTS), an autonomous body under the Union Ministry of Tribal Affairs, has been transforming the lives of the tribal students studying in Eklavya Model Residential Schools (EMRS) across the country by providing free coaching for IIT-JEE and NEET examinations.

A total of 596 students from the EMRS have qualified for the IIT-JEE and NEET examinations this year from across the country.

Notably, EMRS is a flagship scheme of the Government of India aimed at providing quality education to tribal students. It is being implemented by the NESTS.

Speaking to ETV Bharat, an official of the Tribal Affairs Ministry on Friday said, "The NESTS, under the Ministry of Tribal Affairs, has reported encouraging results in the IIT-JEE and NEET examinations for the academic year 2024-25. These outcomes highlight the effectiveness of NESTS' partnership with leading educational organisations to support talented students from EMRS."

"To bolster academic excellence, NESTS collaborated with Avanti Fellows, PACE IIT and Medical, and Dakshana Foundation for the preparation of EMRS students appearing for IIT-JEE and NEET. Coaching was provided in both online and offline modes through Centres of Excellence established specifically by NESTS for this purpose," the official said.

According to the official, 596 students have qualified for the IIT-JEE and NEET examinations from EMRS in different states.

Referring to the results of IIT-JEE and NEET examinations, the official said, "218 students have qualified for IIT-JEE Main and 25 students are likely to get admission in NITs. In IIT-JEE Advanced, 34 students have qualified, and 18 students are likely to get admission in IITs. In NEET (Medical Entrance), 344 students have qualified. Many of the selected students have strong chances of securing admission in prestigious institutions such as IITS, AIIMS, and other reputed government colleges across the country."