NESO Seeks Prime Minister's Intervention To End Violence In Manipur

By PTI

Published : 8 hours ago

According to the North East Students Union (NESO), an umbrella organisation of student bodies from the NE region, the absence of strong, timely leadership and intervention has turned the battle into a fester, further escalating the violence and suffering endured by the people.

File Photo of Prime Minister Narendra Modi (ANI)

Shillong: The North East Students Union (NESO), an umbrella organisation of student bodies from the NE region, on Thursday appealed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to intervene to bring an end to the ongoing violence in Manipur.

The "failure" to address the conflict not only undermines the "stability" of Manipur but also poses "a threat" to the broader peace and security of the entire North East region, NESO chairman Samuel Jyrwa said. "Time and again, NESO has appealed to the Government of India and the Hon'ble Prime Minister to intervene decisively in this matter," Jyrwa said.

"The prolonged silence of the Hon'ble Prime Minister, who was yet to visit Manipur since the violence erupted, has only served to aggravate the crisis," he said. According to the NESO, the absence of strong, timely leadership and intervention has allowed the conflict to fester, further escalating the violence and suffering endured by the people.

Stating that as a students' organisation NESO has continuously called for a peaceful resolution to this crisis, Jyrwa said that "constructive dialogue" is the only way forward where the rights, aspirations, and dignity of every individual are respected and upheld. He said that the people of Manipur deserve peace, and this can only be achieved through mutual understanding and a commitment to non-violence.

Jyrwa said NESO believes that violence can never be the solution to any conflict, and "we call upon all communities and stakeholders to embrace dialogue and work together towards restoring peace and sought to assure the government that NESO stands ready to assist in any constructive efforts to resolve the ongoing crisis and ensure a stable, secure future for Manipur."

