Nepal’s Hotel Industry Seeks ‘Confidence-Building Measures’ From Government After Losing Billions In Protests

File photo of smoke billowing out after tyres were burnt during anti-government protests, in Kathmandu, Nepal ( ETV Bharat )

Kathmandu: Nepal’s hotel industry on Saturday urged the government to implement “confidence-building measures” for the sector after suffering a loss of NRs 25 billion during the Gen Z protests.

“We need some tax exemption on building materials, guarantee of security and confidence-building measures on the part of the government,” said Binayak Shah, president of the Hotel Association of Nepal on Saturday. The hotel industry suffered a loss of NRs 25 billion with two dozen hotels vandalised or burnt on September 7 and 8, Shah said. He urged the government to introduce a package to gain the confidence of the tourism sector and rebuild the damaged properties.

He said as the situation has improved with the restriction orders and curfew lifted, “our industry will operate in full swing soon and we will rise again.”

He said, “Now we are working in coordination with Nepal Tourism Board for building confidence and creating a conducive environment for welcoming tourists in the country.” Meanwhile, the Nepal Tourism Board (NTB) said in a statement that Tourists experiencing any challenges with travel , transport or mobility are encouraged to reach out to NTB for assistance or support. “Nepal is now safe, peaceful and ready to host visitors from around the world,” it said.

“Public transport has resumed from Saturday after the lifting of citywide curfew, bringing daily life gradually back to normal,” said NTB. “Buses, taxis and other vehicles are now running in full capacity, while inter-city services to and from Kathmandu have also started,” it added.

The hotel industry employs 350,000 permanent staff, and during peak season, the total number of employees, with the addition of temporary labourers, reaches one million, Shah said.