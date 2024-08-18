ETV Bharat / bharat

Nepal's Foreign Minister To Embark On Five-Day Visit To India To Reinforce Ties

New Delhi: Nepal's Minister of Foreign Affairs Dr Arzu Rana Deuba, will pay an official five-day visit to India from August 18 to 22, at the invitation of the External Affairs Minister, S Jaishankar. According to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), this visit is in keeping with the tradition of regular high-level exchanges between India and Nepal.

Nepal is a priority partner of India in its Neighbourhood First policy. The visit will provide both sides an opportunity to discuss and review the progress in bilateral cooperation and help in advancing our ties further, the MEA said. This is Deuba's first maiden visit since assuming charge in July.

Ahead of the visit, the Nepal Foreign Ministry also echoed the same vision of strengthening ties between the two nations and allowing them to review progress in bilateral cooperation.

India and Nepal have a long-standing strategic relationship shaped by shared history, geography, and cultural ties. Both countries collaborate on security matters, with India often providing military training and support. They also work together to combat cross-border terrorism and manage border security.

It is pertinent to note that India plays a significant role in Nepal's economic development, providing aid for infrastructure projects, such as roads and schools. Additionally, India supports Nepal in sectors such as healthcare and education.

India is a major trade partner for Nepal, and they cooperate in building the energy sector, including the development of hydroelectric projects. Nepal exports goods such as textiles and handicrafts to India, while India imports products like herbs and spices.