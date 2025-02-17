Nepali Students At Bhubaneswar-Based Private University 'Evicted From Campus' After Protest Over Girl's Suicide

Bhubaneswar: Chaotic scenes unfolded on the campus of a top private university in Odisha's Bhubaneswar on Monday after students launched a protest following the mysterious death of a fellow Nepali girl student due to alleged mental harassment by her ex-boyfriend, also a student of the same university.

The deceased, a third-year B.Tech Computer Science student from Nepal, was reportedly found hanging in the boys' hostel on the premises of the varsity Sunday afternoon. Soon, protest erupted on the campus as students demanded justice for victim and immediate action against the accused.

The incident came to light when victim's relative Siddhant Sigadel informed the matter to the Infocity police who reached the spot, recovered the body and sealed the room. The police officials have also seized the girl's laptop and mobile phone for further investigation.

Sunday night, tension ran high when the varsity authorities asked all international students from Nepal to vacate the campus immediately. A notice issued by the KIIT Registrar office in this regard mentioned, "The University is closed Sine Die for all the International students from Nepal. They are hereby directed to vacate the university campus immediately today on 17th February 2025.”

'Pack Your Backs And Vacate The Campus'

As students continued with their protest, they were allegedly forced to vacate the hostel and head back to their homes, without making arrangements for their travel or accommodation. All the Nepali students were taken in varsity buses and dropped at railway station and airport.

"The girl had moved the International Relations Office of the varsity over the alleged harassment but no action was taken. As the torture continued, she was forced to end her life," said a Nepali student Himanshu Yadav.

"She (victim) was like our sister. As we sat on dharna demanding justice, we were asked to pack our bags and leave in an hour, " he added.

Another student from Nepal, Rajan Gupta said, "We were protesting for the deceased girl. We don't know what their intentions are but we were forcibly made to vacate the hostel. There is no fixed schedule of the train, I have no money. We have not even had food. We are helpless. We received a notice that all students from Nepal are being suspended, and they have to vacate the hostel at the earliest. The staff members entered the hostel, made us vacate and even hit those who were not vacating quickly."

Condemning the alleged harassment meted out to the Nepali students, ABVP unit of Odisha took to X and said, "Such inhumane act towards students will not be tolerated. We strongly condemn it and demand an immediate response from the university authorities on the matter."

After the news surfaced, Nepal Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli posted on social media, saying, "It has come to our attention through media and social media that a Nepali student has died in the hostel of Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology (KIIT) University in Odisha and that Nepali students have been forcibly evicted from the hostel. The government is working on this matter through diplomatic channels and is in contact with the relevant authorities."

Asked about the incident, Bhubaneswar DCP Pinak Mishra said that police have registered a case on the basis of complaint of Siddhant Sigadel, a relative of the deceased. "The complainant alleged that the victim was subjected to mental torture by her boyfriend, which forced her to end life. The accused has been detained for questioning," Mishra said.

The DCP further urged all students not to take law into their hands and allow legal process to take its course. "It's a sensitive case. Our investigation is underway and we will also discuss with the parents of the deceased. Situation is being brought under control. At this stage, we cannot confirm reason behind the incident, but all necessary evidence is being thoroughly examined," he said.

Meanwhile, another notice was issued by the Hostel Superintendent(s) asking all hostel boarders not to go outside till February 18 evening. "Hostel boarders are not allowed to go outside till February 18, 2025 (6 PM)," the order stated.