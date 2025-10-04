ETV Bharat / bharat

Nepali Prisoner Escaped During Unrest Held In Uttarakhand’s Champawat

Khatima: Security forces on Friday arrested a Nepali citizen who was suspected of having escaped from jail amidst the recent unrest in the neighbouring country in Uttarakhand’s Champawat district, officials said.

The 5th Battalion of the Sashastra Seema Bal, under Commandant Surendra Vikram and Assistant Commandant Pramod Kumar Meena, arrested the Nepali citizen on the India-Nepal border while he was crossing the river from Nepal into India.

According to the SSB, the suspected prisoner, Tej Bahadur Bogati, a resident of Alital Grampalika of Dadeldhura District in Nepal, was handed over to the Nepal Police and the Armed Police Force at the India-Nepal international border near Banbasa. The officials added that the 5th Battalion of the SSB had set up a special operations checkpoint in the Kaldhunga border outpost, where the special operations team arrested the suspected Nepali prisoner.

After interrogation, it was revealed that he had escaped from jail during the recent violent Jain protests in Nepal. He was arrested near Parshuram Ghat. The Nepali citizen was serving a 20-year imprisonment for the murder of a woman and had been in jail for eight years.