Nepali Prisoner Escaped During Unrest Held In Uttarakhand’s Champawat
The 5th Battalion of the SSB arrested the Nepali citizen on the India-Nepal border while he was crossing the river from Nepal into India.
Published : October 4, 2025 at 10:41 AM IST
Khatima: Security forces on Friday arrested a Nepali citizen who was suspected of having escaped from jail amidst the recent unrest in the neighbouring country in Uttarakhand’s Champawat district, officials said.
The 5th Battalion of the Sashastra Seema Bal, under Commandant Surendra Vikram and Assistant Commandant Pramod Kumar Meena, arrested the Nepali citizen on the India-Nepal border while he was crossing the river from Nepal into India.
According to the SSB, the suspected prisoner, Tej Bahadur Bogati, a resident of Alital Grampalika of Dadeldhura District in Nepal, was handed over to the Nepal Police and the Armed Police Force at the India-Nepal international border near Banbasa. The officials added that the 5th Battalion of the SSB had set up a special operations checkpoint in the Kaldhunga border outpost, where the special operations team arrested the suspected Nepali prisoner.
After interrogation, it was revealed that he had escaped from jail during the recent violent Jain protests in Nepal. He was arrested near Parshuram Ghat. The Nepali citizen was serving a 20-year imprisonment for the murder of a woman and had been in jail for eight years.
Several prisoners who escaped from Nepali jails during the unrest are still at large. Around 7,300 prisoners and detainees who fled during the violence have been recaptured, while more than 6,800 remain at large, Kathmandu Post had reported recently, quoting officials.
On September 9, a day after the state cracked down on the youth-led protests, inmates broke out of prisons and police custody by setting fires and vandalising facilities. As many as 28 prisons and juvenile reform centres, and over 150 police holding cells were attacked. Chomendra Neupane, director of the Department of Prison Management, said nearly 6,900 prisoners have been rearrested so far, reported Kathmandu Post.
The SSB, deployed for protecting India’s borders with Nepal and Bhutan, is on high alert to prevent Nepali prisoners from entering India through the border.
