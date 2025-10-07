ETV Bharat / bharat

Nepali Gangster Bhim Jora, Wanted in Multiple Cases, Killed in Delhi Encounter

New Delhi: A wanted Nepali gangster, Bhim Mahabahadur Jora, was shot dead in a police encounter at Astha Kunj Park near New Delhi's Nehru Place, officials said on Tuesday. The joint operation was carried out by the Gurugram Crime Branch (Sector 43) and the Delhi Police's Special Staff late on Monday night.

The 30-year-old criminal, carrying a cash reward of Rs one lakh, was wanted in multiple heinous crimes, including murder, dacoity, and a recent Rs 20 lakh burglary in Gurugram, Haryana, at the residence of a BJP functionary, according to the police.

One sophisticated automatic pistol, one live round, empty cartridges and a bag containing housebreaking tools have been recovered by the police. The officials also mentioned that the operation was led by Inspector Narendra Sharma of the Sector 43 Crime Branch.

Acting on a specific tip-off received late Monday night about Jora's presence in Astha Kunj Park along with an associate, joint teams from both forces surrounded the area.

Upon spotting the police, Jora opened indiscriminate fire in an attempt to flee. Inspector Sharma, whose bulletproof jacket was hit by a bullet during the gunfire, narrowly escaped unhurt.

Despite repeated warnings to surrender, Jora continued firing at the police. In retaliatory fire, he sustained severe injuries and was rushed to AIIMS Trauma Centre, where he succumbed during treatment. His associate managed to escape under the cover of darkness.