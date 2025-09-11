'No Less Than Home': Nepalese Traders Appreciate India For Safe Business Environment
These traders visit Haldwani and Ramnagar in Nainital district to sell wares every year.
Published : September 11, 2025 at 2:51 PM IST
Ramnagar: Rattled by the situation prevailing in their country, the Nepalese businessmen visiting Haldwani and Ramnagar towns in Uttarakhand for their annual trade sojourn have appreciated India for its conducive environment.
These traders visit Haldwani and Ramnagar of Nainital district of Uttarakhand every year in autumn to sell blankets, carpets, warm clothing and other household articles.
Speaking to ETV Bharat, several traders conveyed that they prefer coming to India every year to do business with honesty and earn their livelihood. They said that what is happening in Nepal at the moment is not in the interest of anyone, as the country’s image is taking a beating on one hand and the livelihood of the people is getting affected on the other.
One of the businessmen, Kishan Bahadur, pointed out, "We come to India every year at this time so that we can support our families by selling blankets, carpets and handmade apparel. We are in favour of peace and do not support any kind of violence. We are sad that such incidents are happening in our country. Many people have been injured in this violence. We request everyone to protect their rights peacefully and stay away from any kind of violence.”
Another trader said that their business in India is very important for them as they get immense support from their customers here.
“We also thank the Indian government and the local administration, who have provided us with a safe environment. This place is no less than home for us. That is why we stand against the violence happening in Nepal and want complete peace,” he said.
The traders said that the violence is going to have a deep impact on their business since the imposition of curfew has impacted the movement of people, besides creating uncertainty.
They claimed that they abide by the rules made for them by the Indian government and run their business in a peaceful manner.
Appealing to their fellow countrymen, these Nepalese traders said that violence should be shunned as it will never bring a permanent solution to the problems. Stability and development of the country can be ensured only through dialogue and understanding, they said.
They asked their fellow countrymen to stay away from violence while protecting their democratic rights.
Meanwhile, the situation in Nepal continues to be uneasy, with more reports of clashes between the protesters and security forces continuing to pour in from various parts of the country. The number of injured people reported in the hospitals is increasing.
The Indian government has also expressed deep concern over the situation in Nepal and is making efforts to establish peace.
Read More