'No Less Than Home': Nepalese Traders Appreciate India For Safe Business Environment

Ramnagar: Rattled by the situation prevailing in their country, the Nepalese businessmen visiting Haldwani and Ramnagar towns in Uttarakhand for their annual trade sojourn have appreciated India for its conducive environment.

These traders visit Haldwani and Ramnagar of Nainital district of Uttarakhand every year in autumn to sell blankets, carpets, warm clothing and other household articles.

Speaking to ETV Bharat, several traders conveyed that they prefer coming to India every year to do business with honesty and earn their livelihood. They said that what is happening in Nepal at the moment is not in the interest of anyone, as the country’s image is taking a beating on one hand and the livelihood of the people is getting affected on the other.

One of the businessmen, Kishan Bahadur, pointed out, "We come to India every year at this time so that we can support our families by selling blankets, carpets and handmade apparel. We are in favour of peace and do not support any kind of violence. We are sad that such incidents are happening in our country. Many people have been injured in this violence. We request everyone to protect their rights peacefully and stay away from any kind of violence.”

Another trader said that their business in India is very important for them as they get immense support from their customers here.

“We also thank the Indian government and the local administration, who have provided us with a safe environment. This place is no less than home for us. That is why we stand against the violence happening in Nepal and want complete peace,” he said.