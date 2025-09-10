Nepal Violence: States Mobilise Emergency Cells To Assist Stranded Indian Citizens
New Delhi: With Nepal reeling under violent protests and political unrest, several Indian states, including Andhra Pradesh, Rajasthan, Gujarat, Telangana, and Madhya Pradesh, have activated emergency cells and helplines to safeguard and assist their citizens stranded in the nation.
The Andhra Pradesh government has set up an Emergency Cell at Andhra Bhavan in New Delhi to assist Telugu-speaking citizens stranded in Nepal, which is witnessing civil unrest.
નેપાળમાં રાજકીય અસ્થિરતા અને હિંસાની ઘટનાઓમાં ફસાયેલા ગુજરાતના પ્રવાસીઓ અને વિદ્યાર્થીઓના સુરક્ષિત પરત ફરવા સંદર્ભે ગુજરાતનું વહીવટીતંત્ર ભારતના વિદેશ મંત્રાલય સાથે સતત સંપર્કમાં છે. આ અંગે રાજ્યના અધિકારીઓને મેં જરૂરી દિશાનિર્દેશ આપ્યા છે.— Bhupendra Patel (@Bhupendrapbjp) September 9, 2025
Andhra Pradesh Bhavan Commissioner Arja Srikanth said Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu asked Union Minister for Civil Aviation Kinjarapu Rammohan Naidu and officials of Andhra Bhavan to extend all possible support.
"In view of the ongoing unrest in Nepal, the Government of Andhra Pradesh has set up an Emergency Cell at AP Bhavan, New Delhi, to provide immediate support and ensure the safety of Telugu citizens currently stranded in Nepal," said Srikanth in a press release issued late on Tuesday.
According to Srikanth, the Embassy of India in Kathmandu in Nepal has assured complete cooperation, and around 30 Telugu people in Bafal, Kathmandu, are currently being assisted with food, accommodation, and medical aid.
The Commissioner said that an official has been designated as the emergency nodal officer at AP Bhavan.
He noted that the TDP-led government is in constant touch with the Ministry of External Affairs and the Indian Embassy in Kathmandu to monitor the situation and safeguard Telugu people.
A few Telugu families staying at a Hotel in Kathmandu were shifted to a nearby guest house after reports of agitators gathering outside and threatening arson, he added.
The Emergency Cell is functioning round-the-clock, coordinating with the embassy and local representatives to ensure the safety and welfare of Telugu people in Nepal, the release added.
At the same time, Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma voiced concern over the violence, and said the state government is closely monitoring the situation to ensure the safety of Rajasthanis stranded there.
"The chief minister has been in contact with the Indian Embassy in Kathmandu to get updates and has directed the Rajasthan Police to take immediate steps for assistance," a release said.
"In view of the situation, the Government of India is fully committed to the safety and secure return of every Indian citizen," the release added.
The Rajasthan police has set up a special cell to assist residents of the state and their families stranded in Nepal due to ongoing violent protests there, officials said.
The cell has been established at the office of the Additional Director General (Law and Order) following directions from Director General of Police Rajeev Sharma.
Superintendent of Police (SP) Govardhan Lal Sokariya has been appointed in charge of the cell, which will remain operational round-the-clock with designated police officials, police said.
In case of emergency or assistance, people can contact the helpline numbers 0141-2740832, 0141-2741807, or reach out via WhatsApp on 9784942702.
The Gujarat government also reached out to the Centre for the safe return of people from the state, including tourists and students, caught up in Nepal, Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel said.
The Centre has assured Gujarat that care is being taken for the safety of Indians stranded in Nepal, which has been hit by violent anti-government protests, state minister Rushikesh Patel said.
“The state administration is in constant contact with the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) regarding the safe return of Gujarati tourists and students caught up in incidents of political instability and violence in Nepal. In this regard, I have given necessary directions to the state’s officials,” CM Patel tweeted.
“After the Nepal incident, Bhupendrabhai has taken note of all our expatriates and Gujarati people there. A lot of people from Gujarat visit Nepal as tourists,” minister Rushikesh Patel told mediapersons on Wednesday morning. He said the CM is concerned about the safety and well-being of the Gujaratis in Nepal.
The state government has contacted the Centre, which has assured that all Indians are being taken care of, he said.
Meanwhile, at least 14 people, including six children from Chhatarpur, have been stuck in Kathmandu. They have appealed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to evacuate them safely from there.
Speaking to ETV Bharat over the phone, a woman who has been stuck in Nepal said, “We are 14 people, including children. We came to Nepal in our private vehicle. First, we went to Pokhara and then came to Kathmandu. The day after we came here, the protest turned violent. Arson and vandalism are happening everywhere.”
“We want our message to be conveyed to PM Modi and all of us should be evacuated from here as soon as possible,” she said
Chhatarpur MLA Lalita Yadav said, "We have come to know that some families are stranded in a hotel in Kathmandu amid the violence in Nepal. I will talk to Chief Minister Mohan Yadav to evacuate everyone safely. Apart from this, I will also discuss this with the district administration. They will be brought back safely. The government is also evacuating the Indians stranded there safely."
The Telangana government, under the direction of Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy has activated a dedicated emergency helpline at Telangana Bhavan, New Delhi. This initiative is aimed at assisting Telangana citizens currently stranded in Nepal and extending support to their concerned family members.
While no Telangana citizens have been reported injured or missing, the Government is taking proactive precautionary measures in coordination with the Ministry of External Affairs and the Indian Embassy in Kathmandu to ensure the safety and swift repatriation of its citizens.
For assistance, the government have released the contact of the following officers:
Vandhana, Private Secretary to Resident Commissioner & Liaison Head: +91 9871999044
G. Rakshith Naik, Liaison Officer: +91 9643723157
CH. Chakravarthi, Public Relations Officer: +91 9949351270
The Government has urged citizens to follow official advisories and refrain from sharing or acting upon unverified information.
India’s Ministry of External Affairs issued a travel advisory for Indian citizens on Wednesday, urging them to avoid unnecessary travel to Nepal until the situation stabilises. Those already there have been advised to stay indoors and avoid going out on the streets, and follow the local safety advice issued by the Nepalese authorities and the Indian Embassy in Kathmandu.
Nepal reeled under a serious political crisis on Tuesday when Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli resigned in the face of massive protests for a second day, with the demonstrators storming many government buildings and setting the parliament as well as homes of several high-profile leaders ablaze, a day after 19 people died in violence. Following the protests, the Nepal Army on Wednesday imposed nationwide restrictive orders. (With Agency Inputs)
