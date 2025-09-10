ETV Bharat / bharat

Nepal Violence: States Mobilise Emergency Cells To Assist Stranded Indian Citizens

Students hold a protest over alleged corruption and Nepal government's decision to ban social media sites, in Kathmandu, Monday, Sept. 8, 2025. ( PTI )

New Delhi: With Nepal reeling under violent protests and political unrest, several Indian states, including Andhra Pradesh, Rajasthan, Gujarat, Telangana, and Madhya Pradesh, have activated emergency cells and helplines to safeguard and assist their citizens stranded in the nation.

The Andhra Pradesh government has set up an Emergency Cell at Andhra Bhavan in New Delhi to assist Telugu-speaking citizens stranded in Nepal, which is witnessing civil unrest.

Andhra Pradesh Bhavan Commissioner Arja Srikanth said Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu asked Union Minister for Civil Aviation Kinjarapu Rammohan Naidu and officials of Andhra Bhavan to extend all possible support.

"In view of the ongoing unrest in Nepal, the Government of Andhra Pradesh has set up an Emergency Cell at AP Bhavan, New Delhi, to provide immediate support and ensure the safety of Telugu citizens currently stranded in Nepal," said Srikanth in a press release issued late on Tuesday.

According to Srikanth, the Embassy of India in Kathmandu in Nepal has assured complete cooperation, and around 30 Telugu people in Bafal, Kathmandu, are currently being assisted with food, accommodation, and medical aid.

The Commissioner said that an official has been designated as the emergency nodal officer at AP Bhavan.

He noted that the TDP-led government is in constant touch with the Ministry of External Affairs and the Indian Embassy in Kathmandu to monitor the situation and safeguard Telugu people.

A few Telugu families staying at a Hotel in Kathmandu were shifted to a nearby guest house after reports of agitators gathering outside and threatening arson, he added.

The Emergency Cell is functioning round-the-clock, coordinating with the embassy and local representatives to ensure the safety and welfare of Telugu people in Nepal, the release added.

At the same time, Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma voiced concern over the violence, and said the state government is closely monitoring the situation to ensure the safety of Rajasthanis stranded there.

"The chief minister has been in contact with the Indian Embassy in Kathmandu to get updates and has directed the Rajasthan Police to take immediate steps for assistance," a release said.

"In view of the situation, the Government of India is fully committed to the safety and secure return of every Indian citizen," the release added.

The Rajasthan police has set up a special cell to assist residents of the state and their families stranded in Nepal due to ongoing violent protests there, officials said.

The cell has been established at the office of the Additional Director General (Law and Order) following directions from Director General of Police Rajeev Sharma.

Superintendent of Police (SP) Govardhan Lal Sokariya has been appointed in charge of the cell, which will remain operational round-the-clock with designated police officials, police said.

In case of emergency or assistance, people can contact the helpline numbers 0141-2740832, 0141-2741807, or reach out via WhatsApp on 9784942702.

The Gujarat government also reached out to the Centre for the safe return of people from the state, including tourists and students, caught up in Nepal, Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel said.