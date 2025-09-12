ETV Bharat / bharat

Nepal Unrest: Ghaziabad Woman Dies After Rioters Torch Hotel In Kathmandu; Embassy Didn't Help, Alleges Family

New Delhi/Ghaziabad: A short vacation to Nepal to visit Pashupati Nath temple turned into a tragedy for a couple from Ghaziabad after rioters torched their hotel in Kathmandu, leading to death of the wife. The deceased woman has been identified as Rajesh Gola (57).

Just a day before violent protests, triggered by a Gen Z-led movement, erupted in Nepal, the couple, Ramveer Singh Gola, a fuel transporter from Ghaziabad's Harbans Nagar, and his wife Rajesh, reached Kathmandu on September 7. On the night of September 9, rioters set fire to the hotel where they were staying.

Their son Vishal said, "As soon as violence erupted, hotel staff began evacuating guests to safety. My parents were on the third floor. The staff used ropes to bring them down, and mattresses were placed below to prevent any injury. During the evacuation, my mother slipped and fell. It was not so serious. She even stood up immediately after the fall."

However, amid the chaos, hotel staff ended up taking the mother and father in separate directions. Vishal said the stress and shock of being suddenly separated from her husband led to death of his mother.