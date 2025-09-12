Nepal Unrest: Ghaziabad Woman Dies After Rioters Torch Hotel In Kathmandu; Embassy Didn't Help, Alleges Family
A trip to Nepal turned into worst nightmare for a family in Ghaziabad after a woman died from shock when rioters set afire a hotel.
New Delhi/Ghaziabad: A short vacation to Nepal to visit Pashupati Nath temple turned into a tragedy for a couple from Ghaziabad after rioters torched their hotel in Kathmandu, leading to death of the wife. The deceased woman has been identified as Rajesh Gola (57).
Just a day before violent protests, triggered by a Gen Z-led movement, erupted in Nepal, the couple, Ramveer Singh Gola, a fuel transporter from Ghaziabad's Harbans Nagar, and his wife Rajesh, reached Kathmandu on September 7. On the night of September 9, rioters set fire to the hotel where they were staying.
Their son Vishal said, "As soon as violence erupted, hotel staff began evacuating guests to safety. My parents were on the third floor. The staff used ropes to bring them down, and mattresses were placed below to prevent any injury. During the evacuation, my mother slipped and fell. It was not so serious. She even stood up immediately after the fall."
However, amid the chaos, hotel staff ended up taking the mother and father in separate directions. Vishal said the stress and shock of being suddenly separated from her husband led to death of his mother.
"She did not get any treatment. Even first aid was not provided. She died from the shock of being separated from my father. If they had stayed together, she would not have died," Vishal said.
Vishal further alleged that despite the emergency, they received no help from the Indian Embassy in Nepal. His father is now bringing the body back to Ghaziabad by road and is expected to reach the India-Nepal border soon.
"We are in constant touch with my father," he added.
Meanwhile in Nepal, the Supreme Court and banks are set to open in Kathmandu with the relaxation in curfew for a few hours. Business and commercial activities also gradually resumed in the capital on Thursday.
