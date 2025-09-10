ETV Bharat / bharat

Nepal Unrest: Indian Airlines Cancel Flights To Kathmandu

New Delhi: Air India and IndiGo are among the airlines that cancelled their flights connecting Kathmandu on Tuesday as the airport in Nepal's capital has been temporarily closed amid massive anti-government protests in the neighbouring nation. Nepal Airlines also cancelled its flight from Delhi to Kathmandu on Tuesday.

Air India and SpiceJet have also cancelled their flights to and from Kathmandu for Wednesday. IndiGo said that in light of the current situation and the closure of Kathmandu airport, all flights to and from Kathmandu stand cancelled until 1200 hours on September 10.

A source said one of the flights of Air India returned to the national capital on Tuesday as smoke was noticed at the Kathmandu airport during final approach of the aircraft. Another Kathmandu-bound Air India flight that took off from Delhi was diverted to Lucknow and later returned to the national capital, the source added.

"In view of the current situation prevailing in Kathmandu, the following flights AI2231/2232, AI2219/2220, AI217/218 and AI211/212 operating on the Delhi-Kathmandu-Delhi route have been cancelled today. We are closely monitoring the situation and will share further updates," Air India said in a statement on Tuesday.

Air India operates six flights a day between Delhi and Kathmandu while IndiGo operates one flight daily on the route.