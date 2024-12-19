ETV Bharat / bharat

Nepal Foreign Minister Deuba To Visit India From Dec 19-21

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar welcomes Nepal Foreign Minister Arzu Rana Deuba on her first official visit abroad, in New Delhi ( ANI )

Kathmandu: Nepal's Foreign Minister Arzu Rana Deuba will travel to India on Thursday on a three-day visit during which she will attend an official programme and undergo health check-ups.

Deuba, who was on a visit to Germany, left Berlin for New Delhi on Wednesday, according to the Foreign Ministry. Her visit to New Delhi comes weeks after she travelled to China with Prime Minister K P Sharma Oli in early December where the two countries signed a framework agreement on the multi-billion dollar Belt and Road Initiative.

During her stay in New Delhi, she will deliver the keynote address at the Indo-Nepal Conference, jointly organised by the EGROW Foundation and Kathmandu University – Nepal Centre for Contemporary Studies (KU-NCCS).