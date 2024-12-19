ETV Bharat / bharat

Nepal Foreign Minister Deuba To Visit India From Dec 19-21

Nepal's Foreign Minister who was on a visit to Germany, left Berlin for New Delhi on Wednesday, according to the Foreign Ministry.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar welcomes Nepal Foreign Minister Arzu Rana Deuba on her first official visit abroad, in New Delhi
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar welcomes Nepal Foreign Minister Arzu Rana Deuba on her first official visit abroad, in New Delhi (ANI)
By PTI

Kathmandu: Nepal's Foreign Minister Arzu Rana Deuba will travel to India on Thursday on a three-day visit during which she will attend an official programme and undergo health check-ups.

Deuba, who was on a visit to Germany, left Berlin for New Delhi on Wednesday, according to the Foreign Ministry. Her visit to New Delhi comes weeks after she travelled to China with Prime Minister K P Sharma Oli in early December where the two countries signed a framework agreement on the multi-billion dollar Belt and Road Initiative.

During her stay in New Delhi, she will deliver the keynote address at the Indo-Nepal Conference, jointly organised by the EGROW Foundation and Kathmandu University – Nepal Centre for Contemporary Studies (KU-NCCS).

The main objectives of the conference, scheduled for Friday, are to showcase India's economic growth, promote regional cooperation, and strengthen ties among the countries of the region. She also has health checkups scheduled, which are follow-ups of her surgery conducted earlier this year in March.

Deuba will return to Kathmandu on December 21 wrapping up the visit. The foreign minister came to India in August on an official visit, during which she discussed ways to boost cooperation and deepen bilateral ties with India's top leadership.

