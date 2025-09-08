ETV Bharat / bharat

Nepal Erupts In Uproar After Govt Bans 26 Social Media Sites Including WhatsApp And Facebook

Banbasa (Uttarakhand): Nepal has erupted in an uproar over its Ministry of Information and Communication Technology banning 26 foreign social media platforms including including Facebook, X and YouTube, and even WhatsApp, saying that the companies had failed to register and submit to government oversight.

Thousands of protesters took to the streets of Nepal's capital city, Kathmandu, on Monday to vent their anger against the decision. The people are agitated as the decision has radically disrupted the fairly cheap communication facility these sites provide.

These 26 sites had failed to register with the government during the given deadline following a Supreme Court order on regulating online platforms and monitoring their content.

The platforms that have been banned include Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, YouTube, X, Reddit, LinkedIn, WhatsApp, Discord, Pinterest, Signal, Threads, WeChat, Quora, Tumblr, Clubhouse, Rumble, Line, Imo, Jalo, Hamro Patro, Mi Video, Mi Vike3 and Sol. Those that continue include TikTok, Viber, Wetalk, Nimbuzz, Telegram and Global Diary.

ETV Bharat team reached out to a cross-section of Nepalese citizens, who said that the people want the government to reconsider its decision that has left them uncomfortable.

Residents of the Gaddha Chowki area of ​​Kanchanpur district, on the western tip of Nepal that borders Banbasa in India's Uttarakhand state, said that Facebook, WhatsApp and YouTube, along with several other apps are the main means of virtual communication in Nepal.