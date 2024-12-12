ETV Bharat / bharat

Nepal Army Chief Honoured By President Murmu

President Droupadi Murmu confers the honorary rank of General of the IndianArmy to Nepal's Chief of Army Staff Suprabal Janasewashree General Ashok Raj Sigdel, at Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi, Thursday, Dec. 12, 2024. ( PTI )

New Delhi: President Droupadi Murmu on Thursday conferred the honorary rank of 'General of Indian Army' on Nepal's Army chief General Ashok Raj Sigdel at a ceremony here. The honour was given to him for his commendable military prowess and immeasurable contribution to further fostering Nepal’s long and friendly association with India, according to a statement issued by the President's office.

There has been a unique tradition of conferring the title of Honorary General on the Army chiefs of Nepal and India since 1950. The President “conferred the Honorary Rank of General of the Indian Army on Suprabal Janasewashree General Ashok Raj Sigdel, Chief of the Army Staff, Nepali Army, at a special investiture ceremony held at Rashtrapati Bhavan for his commendable military prowess and immeasurable contribution to further fostering Nepal’s long and friendly association with India”, it said.

Nepal’s President Ramchandra Paudel had last month conferred the honorary rank of the 'General of Nepal Army' to Indian Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi at a special ceremony at Rashtrapati Bhawan -- also known as Sheetal Niwas -- in Kathmandu. General Sigdel is currently on a significant official visit to India since Tuesday, marking a key step in further strengthening the defence ties between the two nations.

His visit, which spans from December 11-14, underscores the ongoing efforts to further strengthen and deepen the defence cooperation between Nepal and India. General Sigdel, an alumnus of the Nepali Military Academy, was commissioned into the Nepali Army in February 1987. The General Officer assumed command of the Nepali Army as Chief of Army Staff on September 9, 2024.

"General Sigdel's selfless service, exemplary integrity, devotion, loyalty and commitment to excellence reflect the finest traditions of military service and bring distinct credit upon himself and the Nepali Army," according to his citation shared by President Murmu's office.