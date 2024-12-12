Nepal Army Chief Honoured By President Murmu

New Delhi: President Droupadi Murmu on Thursday conferred the honorary rank of 'General of Indian Army' on Nepal's Army chief General Ashok Raj Sigdel at a ceremony here. The honour was given to him for his commendable military prowess and immeasurable contribution to further fostering Nepal’s long and friendly association with India, according to a statement issued by the President's office.
There has been a unique tradition of conferring the title of Honorary General on the Army chiefs of Nepal and India since 1950. The President “conferred the Honorary Rank of General of the Indian Army on Suprabal Janasewashree General Ashok Raj Sigdel, Chief of the Army Staff, Nepali Army, at a special investiture ceremony held at Rashtrapati Bhavan for his commendable military prowess and immeasurable contribution to further fostering Nepal’s long and friendly association with India”, it said.
Nepal’s President Ramchandra Paudel had last month conferred the honorary rank of the 'General of Nepal Army' to Indian Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi at a special ceremony at Rashtrapati Bhawan -- also known as Sheetal Niwas -- in Kathmandu. General Sigdel is currently on a significant official visit to India since Tuesday, marking a key step in further strengthening the defence ties between the two nations.
His visit, which spans from December 11-14, underscores the ongoing efforts to further strengthen and deepen the defence cooperation between Nepal and India. General Sigdel, an alumnus of the Nepali Military Academy, was commissioned into the Nepali Army in February 1987. The General Officer assumed command of the Nepali Army as Chief of Army Staff on September 9, 2024.
"General Sigdel's selfless service, exemplary integrity, devotion, loyalty and commitment to excellence reflect the finest traditions of military service and bring distinct credit upon himself and the Nepali Army," according to his citation shared by President Murmu's office.
During his illustrious military career spanning nearly four decades, he has demonstrated exceptional determination and courage, it said. General Sigdel's command assignments include an independent infantry unit (Gulma Battalion), counter-insurgency and jungle warfare school, Brigade, Division and Valley command.
His key senior staff appointments include Chief of General Staff, Acting Chief of Staff, Director General of Department of Staff Duties (Policy and Plans), Master General of Ordnance, Inspector General and Director of Military Operations. Representing the government of Nepal and Nepali Army on overseas assignments, the General officer has had the honour of serving in former Yugoslavia, Central Asian Republic Tajikistan and Liberia as part of UN peacekeeping operations, the citation reads.
The General Officer is also a graduate of the National Defence College (China), Defence Management Course (India), Higher Command and Management Course, Army Command and Staff Course (Nepal), it said. General Sigdel had demonstrated dynamic leadership and outstanding professionalism throughout his career.
During his distinguished career with a wealth of experience, he has been decorated with the "Sainik Dirgha Sewa Patta" and "Suprabal Janasewashree" awards. In addition to his military accomplishments, General Sigdel has made significant contributions towards fostering the bond of friendship with the armed forces of friendly foreign countries.