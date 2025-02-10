NEFR Evicts Encroachers From Tracks, Vacant Lands

New Delhi: The Northeast Frontier Railway (NEFR) has taken proactive anti-encroachment measures for a hindrance-free movement of trains as there have been several instances of encroachers posing threats to passengers and rail property.
According to officials, the railway conducts periodic surveys to identify encroachments and takes necessary measures for their removal. Several people encroach upon the space near tracks and railway lands which often obstructs train operations, creates safety hazards and hinders track maintenance and infrastructure development, the officials added.
"Such encroachments contribute to criminal activities and drug abuse, posing serious threats to the overall safety of the area," Kapinjal Kishore Sharma, Chief Public Relations Officer of Northeast Frontier Railway, said.
The railway takes steps to prevent criminal and illegal activities to ensure the security of railway property and the railway community, he added.
As part of these efforts, an eviction drive was carried out recently at the New Guwahati Complex under the Lumding Division in collaboration with the local police and the Railway Protection Force (RPF) in which, a total of 68 unauthorised shanties were cleared, amounting to a total of 103 evicted unauthorised occupations in a month.
Another eviction drive was carried out at the Maligaon and Pandu area by the NEFR to remove unauthorised occupants, Sharma added.
Likewise, the Railway Engineering Department, with the support of the RPF from Kamakhya Post and local police from Jalukbari Police Station, successfully evicted illegal occupants from 10 railway quarters.
The Railways has urged people to adhere to legal regulations and vacate unauthorised occupancy to ensure safe and efficient train operations while facilitating ongoing infrastructure development.
