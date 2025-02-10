ETV Bharat / bharat

NEFR Evicts Encroachers From Tracks, Vacant Lands

New Delhi: The Northeast Frontier Railway (NEFR) has taken proactive anti-encroachment measures for a hindrance-free movement of trains as there have been several instances of encroachers posing threats to passengers and rail property.

According to officials, the railway conducts periodic surveys to identify encroachments and takes necessary measures for their removal. Several people encroach upon the space near tracks and railway lands which often obstructs train operations, creates safety hazards and hinders track maintenance and infrastructure development, the officials added.

"Such encroachments contribute to criminal activities and drug abuse, posing serious threats to the overall safety of the area," Kapinjal Kishore Sharma, Chief Public Relations Officer of Northeast Frontier Railway, said.

The railway takes steps to prevent criminal and illegal activities to ensure the security of railway property and the railway community, he added.