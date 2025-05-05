NEET With Difference: Mother-Daughter, 72-Year-Old Woman Steal The Show

Khammam / Kakinada: The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET), an exam to get entry into medical colleges across India, witnessed two extraordinary stories on Sunday, one of a mother-daughter from Telangana chasing the same dream, and another of a 72-year-old woman from Andhra Pradesh proving that age is no barrier to learning.

Mother-Daughter, United by Ambition

Bhukya Saritha (38) with her daughter Kaveri (ETV Bharat)

In a rare and inspiring instance, a woman and her daughter appeared for the NEET from two centres in Telangana. Bhukya Saritha (38), a registered medical practitioner (RMP) from Manchyanayak Thanda in Tungaturthi mandal of Suryapet district, wrote the exam at the Government Junior College in Suryapet while her daughter, Kaveri, appeared from the Government High School NSP Camp centre in Khammam.

Saritha had once dreamt of becoming a nurse and was in her final year of BSc Nursing in 2007 when marriage and motherhood interrupted her plans. Now, after raising two daughters with the support of her husband, Bhukya Kishan, also an RMP, she found the courage to rekindle her academic dreams. Encouraged by her daughter's NEET preparation, she too began studying and appeared for the exam, setting an example of perseverance and lifelong learning.

NEET Aspirant 72-Year-Old Granny Wins Hearts

71-year-old Potula Venkatalakshmi (ETV Bharat)

In another touching moment, 72-year-old Potula Venkatalakshmi from Andhra Pradesh's Kakinada district wrote the NEET exam at the Government Women's Polytechnic College centre in Kakinada. Her presence at the examination hall drew attention and admiration from both fellow candidates and staff.

Despite her age, Venkatalakshmi’s passion for education remains undiminished. Her participation in NEET was not just symbolic but a reminder that dreams and learning are not limited by age or circumstances. Her zeal left a lasting impression on everyone present at the exam hall.

These extraordinary stories have proved that whether you're 18 or 72, determination knows no age.