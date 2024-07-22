ETV Bharat / bharat

NEET-UG: SC To Continue Hearing Pleas On Controversy-Ridden Medical Entrance Exam Tomorrow

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday asked the IIT-D director to set up a team of three experts to go into the NEET-UG 2024 and submit a report on the right answers, asking the experts of IIT Delhi to give opinions on the right answer to a particular question by Tuesday noon.

The apex court has considered the submission that there were two correct answers to a question and marks were given for one right option, taking note of the plea that the grant or denial of marks for answers to a particular question has a bearing on the final merit list. On Tuesday, the court will continue hearing pleas on the controversial medical entrance exam.