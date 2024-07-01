NEET-UG: SC Agrees to Examine Plea Alleging OMR Sheet Manipulation After 2 Weeks

New Delhi : The Supreme Court on Monday agreed to examine after two weeks a plea alleging OMR sheet manipulation in the NEET-UG, 2024.

A bench comprising Justice CT Ravikumar and Justice Manoj Misra told the petitioner counsel that the exam (re-test) is over on June 23. The counsel claimed that the OMR sheet of his client, who had taken the medical entrance exam, was swapped. The bench told the counsel that his client was seeking permission to appear in the retest that was held on June 23. The National Testing Agency’s counsel requested the court to list the plea for hearing after two weeks.

It was argued before the court that several other petitions alleging irregularities and also seeking cancellation of NEET-UG, were pending before the apex court.

Initially, the bench said it would list the plea for hearing next week. "If you are fortunate, then you will have some order in the other matter," it said. The apex court scheduled the matter for hearing after two weeks.

Last week, the apex court, while hearing a separate petition, had asked the NTA to apprise it of whether there was any time limit for raising grievances regarding the OMR sheets provided to the candidates who appeared in NEET-UG, 2024.

The other pending petitions related to the exam are scheduled to come up for hearing on July 8. The NEET UG 2024, which was held on May 5, has been marred with allegations of irregularities including paper leakage. The central government has ordered a CBI probe into the matter and also removed the Director General of the NTA.