NEET UG 'Paper Leak' Case: ATS Detains Two Teachers From Latur

Mumbai/Latur (Maharashtra): The Nanded Anti Terrorism Squad (ATS) conducted raids in Nanded and at a couple of places in Latur and has detained two teachers in connection with the NEET UG 'paper leak' case, police officials said on Sunday.

According to police officials, Sanjay Jadhav and Jalil Pathan were detained on Saturday, June 22 night. "Sanjay Jadhav is a resident of Bothi in Chachur tehsil. He is a teacher at Zilla Parishad School in Takli in Solapur district in western Maharashtra. Jalil Pathan is a teacher at a Zilla Parishad school in Katpur near Latur," ATS sources added.

It is understood that the sleuths of the Nanded ATS interrogated the two teachers. Sources from Nanded ATS said that if required the two teachers would be called for questioning once again. "The two teachers were running separate private coaching centres," sources added.

Thousands of students from across Maharashtra come to Latur to prepare for the NEET exam. The investigation agencies suspect that a racket of NEET exam papers was underway in Latur.

Meanwhile, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has registered an FIR in connection with alleged irregularities in NEET-UG. The Opposition Congress on Sunday hit out at the Narendra Modi government over the bureaucratic reshuffle in the National Testing Agency (NTA) after alleged irregularities in NEET-UG, saying the buck stops at the doorstep of the top echelons of the regime.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge alleged that the National Testing Agency (NTA) was projected to be an autonomous body, but in reality, was made to serve the "devious interests" of the BJP/RSS.

"In the NEET Scam, the buck stops at the doorstep of the top echelons of the Modi Government. Shuffling the bureaucrats is no solution to the endemic problem in the Education system rotted by the BJP," he said in a post on X.