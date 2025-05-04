NEET-UG Held At Over 5,400 Centres Under Strict Security, No Reports Of Untoward Incidents

New Delhi: The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test-Undergraduate (NEET-UG) was held on Sunday across more than 5,400 centres nationwide under tight security and monitoring, officials said.

Over 22.7 lakh candidates had registered for the exam. The official attendance data will be available in a few hours.

To ensure the seamless execution of the exam, mock drills were conducted at all centres on Saturday. These drills tested the preparedness of staff and systems, including mobile signal jammers, frisking protocols, and biometric authentication. Most centres were located in government and government-aided educational institutions, including schools, colleges, and universities.

While no untoward incidents have been reported so far, members of the Brahmin community held a protest outside an exam centre in Karnataka's Kalaburagi, demanding accountability after some students from the community were asked to remove their 'janivara (sacred thread)' before entering the exam hall.

Three men were detained by the Special Operations Group of the Rajasthan Police for allegedly trying to dupe a candidate of Rs 40 lakh by promising him the question paper. In Bhubaneshwar, police arrested four members of an interstate gang for allegedly taking money from aspirants for admission in a medical college.

"There were three layers of monitoring today -- at the district, state, and central levels. To ensure smooth and secure conduct of the exam, mock drills were conducted at all centres. These drills helped in testing readiness in terms of functionality of mobile signal jammers, availability of adequate manpower for frisking, and biometric authentication procedures," an official said.

Transporting question papers under police escort, monitoring coaching centres to identify organised cheating rackets, multi-layered frisking by district police in addition to designated security personnel at the exam centres were among the steps taken by the National Testing Agency (NTA), led by the Union education ministry.

The strict measures came a year after alleged irregularities, including paper leaks, were flagged in NEET-UG that put the exam's integrity under scanner. In a crackdown on fake claims about NEET-UG, the NTA identified 106 Telegram and 16 Instagram channels involved in spreading false information.

The NTA's dedicated portal for receiving such concerns has flagged more than 1,500 claims of paper leaks for the exam. In a decisive move to protect the exam process' integrity, the agency had earlier this week initiated action against certain Telegram and Instagram channels that claimed to have access to the question paper.

The NTA requested Telegram and Instagram to immediately take down the channels to prevent the spread of falsehood and unnecessary panic among the aspirants. The Union education ministry had held a series of meetings with district magistrates and superintendents of police from all states and Union territories to ensure there were no lapses in the conduct of the exam.

The University Grants Commission-National Eligibility Test (UGC-NET) was cancelled last year after the ministry received input that its integrity was compromised. Both matters are being investigated by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). Two other exams -- CSIR-UGC NET and NEET-PG -- were cancelled at the last moment as a preemptive step. (With PTI Inputs)