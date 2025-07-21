NEET UG Counselling 2025: How To Register For Round 1?

Kota: The central counseling for admission to medical and dental colleges across the country under the 15 percent All India Quota (AIQ) has started on the basis of the results of NEET UG conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA).
Around 12.36 lakh candidates who qualified NEET UG are eyeing the 1.18 lakh medical seats in 780 colleges in India. Likewise previous years, the counselling will be held in four rounds. Candidates should visit MCC's official portal - mcc.nic.in - for updates and notification.
The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) opened its registration window for Round 1 for admission to MBBS, BDS and BSc Nursing courses at 2 pm. Candidates can fill their and lock their choices from tomorrow onwards.
Follow These Steps For Registering:
- Visit MCC's official portal, mcc.nic.in
- Click 'UG Medical Counselling' section
- Register through NEET UG application number
- A One Time Password (OTP) will be generated after verifying email address and mobile number
- Upload documents
- Fill and lock choices in preferred colleges
- Download confirmation page for future reference
Don't Miss These Dates:
- Candidates will be able to deposit the counselling fee till 3 pm on July 28
- Round 1 counselling will continue till 12 pm on July 28.
- Seat allotment will be on July 29 and 30.
- Round 1 counselling results will be published on July 31
- Candidates have to report between August 1 and 6.
- Institutes to verify documents on August 7 and 8.
Points To Keep In Mind During Choice-Filling:
- Read terms and conditions of preferred colleges
- Check whether bond needs to be signed
Education expert Dev Sharma said choice filling option will start from July 22. Candidates should also know the terms and conditions of their preferred medical institutions before choice filling, he said.
"There are many colleges where bonds have to be signed along with admission. So, a candidate filling his/her choice, will also have to fill-up details for the bond," he added.
MCC had released a list of 775 medical colleges, with 115900 seats, participating in the first phase of central counseling. Of this, 432 government or government society medical colleges have 60636 MBBS seats, of which, 343 private medical colleges and trusts have 55264 seats. Twenty AIIMS have 2182 seat capacity.
