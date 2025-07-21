ETV Bharat / bharat

NEET UG Counselling 2025: How To Register For Round 1?

Kota: The central counseling for admission to medical and dental colleges across the country under the 15 percent All India Quota (AIQ) has started on the basis of the results of NEET UG conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA).

Around 12.36 lakh candidates who qualified NEET UG are eyeing the 1.18 lakh medical seats in 780 colleges in India. Likewise previous years, the counselling will be held in four rounds. Candidates should visit MCC's official portal - mcc.nic.in - for updates and notification.

The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) opened its registration window for Round 1 for admission to MBBS, BDS and BSc Nursing courses at 2 pm. Candidates can fill their and lock their choices from tomorrow onwards.

Follow These Steps For Registering: